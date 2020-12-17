'It's great to see so much good form' - Andy Farrell singles out McGrath, Cooney and Dillane for praise

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has expressed his delight with the manner in which many of his players hit the ground running upon their return to club action last weekend.

Farrell is keeping a close eye on proceedings, particularly the Champions Cup action, as he begins preparations for naming his Six Nations squad next month.

Despite not featuring for Ireland recently, Farrell name-checked Luke McGrath and John Cooney as two players who caught his eye, while the Ireland boss also singled out Ultan Dillane for praise following his outstanding display for Connacht against Racing 92 last weekend.

Farrell is hoping to see those on the fringes of his squad prove a point to him in the coming weeks, as he also looks forward to seeing how many of his younger players manage the step up to the Champions Cup.

“The first round of the European games were super exciting I thought,” Farrell told Irish Rugby TV.

“It's always great to judge your players when they go back to their provinces to see what type of attitude and want and fight that they have to show their learnings from the big occasions that they have just come from.

“It's great to see so much good form in those first games. Not just from the guys have come back from our camp and played, but guys who didn't get selected in the Autumn series.

“I think it's great, lads like Luke McGrath, John Cooney and even Ultan Dillane had a super game at the weekend. He didn't play much for us during the Autumn series.

“And then you have got the youngsters who are getting great game time on the big occasion in big European games.

“It's very positive for the Irish province and for us, going forward.”

Reflecting on his first year in charge, which saw Ireland finish third in the Six Nations as well as the Autumn Nations Cup, Farrell said that he has learned a lot about himself and his squad.

Ireland are due to begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on February 7, by which stage, Farrell will hope to have seen plenty more encouraging signs from his players, before they pull on the green jersey again.

“It has been a strange enough old year, but a super exciting one,” Farrell added.

“There were a lot of challenges that were thrown in there, but it's something that I have really enjoyed.

“You are always at a crossroads with any type of team in how you keep developing your own game.

“During these times, it has been well documented that we have had a few injuries and have tried to grow the group.

“41 players within that first year is a big old number, but it's super exciting for building for the future.

“The Autumn series culminating at the end of Six Nations was an unprecedented year, so six games in seven weeks was a tough old ask for the players, but we had a great time learning about ourselves in that period.

“It is a tough old period for the players to now go back to their provinces because there are some big games – into two European games and then interprovincial games, which are going to be great over the festive period, and then back into some European games again before we pick the squad for the Six Nations.”

