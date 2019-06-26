Joey Carbery has shown no ill-effects of the hamstring injury that kept him out for a large chunk of last season, which has meant that he has been able to take a full part in Ireland's pre-season training camp.

'It’s going to be a huge couple of months' - Carbery relishing World Cup chance after overcoming injury woes

The squad reconvened last week following a short break and have already been put through their paces in some tough sessions as preparations for the World Cup ramp up.

Carbery initially damaged his hamstring in Ireland training at the beginning of March and although he returned for Munster in the Champions Cup quarter-final win over Edinburgh later that month, he suffered a reoccurrence of the problem, which cost him further time on the sideline.

The 23-year-old then returned for the PRO14 semi-final defeat to Leinster, and has since had no further setbacks with the injury.

"Yeah it’s been pretty good," the out-half said.

"I didn’t get to play too much rugby at the end of the season last year (season) but got fit in the semi-final.

"The hamstring felt perfect throughout that, which was great. I'm pretty much just trying to get back to peak fitness again. It’s been good.

"Training over the last week-and-a-half has been pretty tough but it’s been good. The body has held up pretty well so I’m pretty happy with that.

"I have dealt with it all as normal, so it’s been a pretty tough couple of weeks but it’s great to be back out on a full schedule.

"There’s such a buzz of excitement around the place. It’s going to be a huge couple of months.

"The way we’re prepping for it (World Cup), we will be ready for it when it comes. It’s a huge buzz and excitement around the place because we know how important this could be for us."

Carbery added that he felt his move to Munster had been hugely positive as he returns to the international fold full of confidence having gotten plenty of game time in his preferred position.

"It’s always great for the confidence, having played a lot more minutes in higher games at 10, so for me I felt last season was a great learning curve.

"I was able to get experience on and off the pitch. I did feel like it has helped my game grow and how I see the game, so definitely I thought last season was very beneficial for me."

Joey Carbery was speaking at the launch of Avonmore's Protein Milk Blueberry flavour.

Online Editors