'It's a completely new lineout, we will fix it' - Andy Farrell not concerned despite costly set-piece errors

Andy Farrell defended his side's shambolic lineout performance during Ireland's disappointing 18-7 defeat to England, as the head coach insisted that it will improve over time.

After a similarly poor showing from the set-piece in the recent loss in Paris, Ireland's lineout struggled badly once again and crumbled under the pressure exerted by a relentless English outfit.

Serious questions must be asked of the system that is in place because having changed some of the personnel, including the hooker and one of the locks, the lineout wobbles continued.

Although Rónan Kelleher had a tough afternoon from touch, the responsibility does not lie solely on the young hooker's shoulders.

Some of the calls, particularly going to the tail when deep inside the English 22 looked questionable, with Ireland coughing up possession cheaply, before Jonny May went down the other end of the pitch and scored a stunning individual try to compound the error.

James Ryan has taken on the role of lineout calling, and like Kelleher and the rest of his pack, he too must take his fair share of the blame for what was a poor display on an afternoon when forwards coach Simon Easterby's system was picked apart far too easily.

Despite the glaring issues, Farrell is adamant that he is not overly concerned going forward.

“No, I'm not,” he said.

“As I said during the week and over the last couple of weeks, it's a completely new lineout. Devin Toner has dominated our lineout and done an unbelievable job over the years with Rory Best.

"Iain Henderson has been the next cab on the rank there in terms of dominating our lineout and being a leader but he's not been available to us.

“It's invaluable stuff for James Ryan and Iain Henderson, who have been working closely together.

“We will get there. We will fix it because that is the type of people that we are.

“And then Rónan starts here for the first time. He has played one game since coming back from injury. Again, that's a priceless learning for him. He will be better for the experience.

“I thought Rob (Herring) did pretty well when he came on. It's a new lineout team. We will learn from this experience and get better.”

Asked if he saw any similar patterns to what went wrong with the lineout in the recent Six Nations defeat to France, Farrell responded:

"Not really. That's what I'm talking about regarding pressure. People react in different ways, don't they? A lineout has to be as cohesive as it possibly can. There were obviously a few overthrows and we'll analyse the rest.

"It's the quality of ball that we was getting as well. To set up a maul, I thought they was coming down on us. We got penalised once for playing them in the air, but I thought there was a bit of that going on from both sides. I've no complaints there.

"I thought they was good at getting through our line and putting pressure on our ball. Then when the defensive maul is pretty good and that collapses, you're playing off slow ball again.

“Hence the possession and territory being massively in our favour but playing off slow ball and then five-second rucks becomes hard work.“

Read More

Ryan was also asked for his take on the messy lineout, and the new Ireland captain admitted that there are problems, which need to be urgently addressed.

'Some issues yeah, it was just a collection of errors really,” the lock maintained.

“It's so important at this level to be accurate so it's definitely one big learning that we'll take. It's just little inaccuracies. It's no one person's fault.

“Just collectively we need to be more accurate there in those pressure moments. So, look, we'll have a look next week. We're still trying to digest the game. We'll see where we're at.”

Despite the score line not reflecting England's dominance over Ireland, Farrell was adamant that he saw enough positives from his players to suggest the gap is closing on Eddie Jones' powerhouse side.

"Of course you see signs because some of that stuff out there is absolutely priceless for us,” the Ireland boss added.

"I heard James say before about the journey that we're on in comparison to England, it's a completely different side of the spectrum really.

"We'll learn a lot about playing against a really good side, number two in the world, at home. We'll learn invaluable experiences from dealing with pressure basically, the pressure that they put on - whether we're going to stick to the task or making decisions or going into our shells, etc.

"We'll analyse all those decisions and make sure we take some good learning from it.

"But I thought the character, as you would expect from any Irish side, was second to none, especially in that second half.

“Some individuals became proper international players, I would have thought. There were some immense performances and from guys that would look back and be a little bit disappointed, they'll be bigger and better for the experience as well."

Online Editors