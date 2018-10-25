Keith Earls has signed a new deal with Munster, which will keep him at the province until 2021.

'It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else' - Keith Earls signs contract extension

The 31-year-old's deal follows on from Munster teammate Conor Murray, who signed an extension earlier this month.

"It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else," said Earls.

"I'm delighted to have re-signed for a further two years. My family and I are thrilled and I'm looking forward to the future with Munster and Ireland."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, added: "Keith had a tough run of injuries which ruled him out of the national team successes enjoyed in 2014 and 2015 but he has demonstrated his strength of character and star quality to return and perform at such a consistently high level on the international stage.

"He illustrated his leadership qualities on the summer tour to the US and Japan where he played a key role in the development of a number of younger players. We are delighted that Keith will continue his career in Ireland."

Earls made his international debut against Canada in November 2008 and has won 70 Ireland caps to date scoring 27 tries.

Online Editors