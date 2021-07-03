There’s a fine line between becoming a fine Lion and being one.

As they prepare for their off-Broadway show today, James Ryan and Ronan Kelleher can testify to the slings and arrows of such misfortune.

Last Thursday, Ronan Kelleher was literally throwing his lot in for the Lions in Jersey last week in preparation for a test against Japan.

It may be the closest he gets to becoming one of the privileged member of his sporting profession for the next four years.

At the same time, Irish captain James Ryan was laid up with injury, meaning that, when Warren Gatland rang Andy Farrell to inquire about his well-being when Alun Wyn Jones was scratched, the Irish coach had to sadly demur.

Ryan remains on stand-by but, after Andy Farrell revealed the vague outline of his call with Gatland last week, it now appears that perhaps even Alun Wyn Jones and his dislocated shoulder have a better chance of linking up with the Lions.

For now, both men must hunker down to the task at hand, beginning with today’s clash against a Japanese side one hopes will have improved since they shrugged off the cobwebs last weekend.

This is not a Lions trial but an Irish test.

“Absolutely,” insists Kelleher, before drumming up enthusiastic support for Japan’s playing credentials.

“You just look at what Japan did to the Lions last week, they looked really impressive throughout the game. I thought they were brilliant.

“So you can’t look too far forward, we have to focus on them. They’ve shown in the last World Cup what a quality side they are. My focus has shifted pretty quickly on to the task in hand this week.

“It may be a phone call away but that is out of my control. I’ll just keep plugging away, keep playing and make sure I stay fit and put in performances to make sure that, first of all, I do a good job in the Irish jersey and nail down a starting position. Because it is a seriously competitive position at the moment.”

Kelleher’s brief – if even his final – fling with Gatland’s squad this summer has at least maintained a proud tradition of Irish hookers’ involvement in Lions squads.

Remarkably, Ireland’s amateurs provided three hookers as series captains – Karl Mullen, Ronnie Dawson and Ciaran Fitzgerald.

And, although luckless Jerry Flannery eventually missed out through injury despite being the prime candidate in 2009, Irish No 2 jerseys, from Keith Wood through Shane Byrne and Rory Best – himself twice a midweek captain on successive tours – have been a regular feature in the red jersey since the inaugural professional jaunt in ’97.

The 2021 Jersey boy enjoyed his brief glimpse of the big time.

“It was incredible in fairness,” he says. “I was fairly lucky. It was tough work as well, it was really full-on. But it was great to get a taste of it.

“Every player wants to put their name up for selection throughout the whole year so to be asked to train with them was so enjoyable.”

He was on the fringes of an official call-up himself, quite obviously, given that he was the first name on Gatland’s lips when an extra body was needed.

“To be honest, I didn’t really think about it until I got the email about selection availability. And then I just watched the announcement like everyone else.

“There was a bit of disappointment of course when I wasn’t selected in the squad but we still had a large part of the season to go with Leinster and then you switch to Ireland.

“But it was great to see what it was all about when I got a chance to train with them.”

Back with Ireland now, and with a vastly experienced squad despite its absentees, the scarring of the last World Cup, and the damage caused by a much more cohesive Japanese side, still clearly lingers.

“We’ve spoken about 2019 this week, we all know how big this game is, we were never lacking for incentive for this game. We have to respect what they have done and play to the best of our abilities in order to win.”

A personal motivation may drive some of the Irish today but the collective determination will hold sway for this vengeful mission of redemption.