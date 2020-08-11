'It was a serious boost for Andy Farrell to give me a shout out' - Ian Madigan targeting Ireland recall

Ian Madigan is hoping to make his Ulster debut against Connacht on August 23. Robyn McMurray for Ulster Rugby via Sportsfile

Ian Madigan has admitted that he was hugely encouraged to hear Andy Farrell say that the international door remains firmly open for him.

The Ireland head coach heaped praise on Madigan, who is about to embark on a new journey with Ulster.

The Dubliner left Leinster for Bordeaux in 2016 and after spending the last three years in Bristol, Madigan is hoping to revive his Ireland career by hitting the ground running with Ulster.

The 31-year old last played for Ireland in 2016, but Farrell believes he can force his way back into the reckoning ahead of a busy international schedule later this year.

"He's the same as the rest of the halves," Farrell said last week.

"He's been a super player for Ireland over the years.

"We know his versatility and what he brings to the squad as well. We hear he's come back in great form regarding training and I'm sure he'll be gunning to have a great start to his Ulster career."

Madigan has been adjusting to life in Belfast over recent weeks, and is relishing the chance to be back playing his rugby in Ireland.

Farrell's words of encouragement furthered his optimistic mood ahead of Ulster's return to action against Connacht on Sunday, August 23.

"It was a serious boost for Andy Farrell to give me a shout out given I haven't played a whole lot in the last 12 months," Madigan maintained.

"For me personally, coming back and being able to play for one of the Irish provinces and playing for Ireland as one of my main goals has really focused me with my training and given me something to aim at.

"I'm under no illusions that I have to really prove myself and that starts here with Ulster. There's some good quality guys here in Billy (Burns) and Bill (Johnston) and even Mike Lowry if he plays 10 or 15.

"So it starts here, work my way into the 23 if that means coming off the bench and playing well in games and then being patient to then get a start and playing well then.

"Once you get a good run of games and then the bigger games start to come up and you are trying to get in for European games or big interpro games.

"If you do well in those games for any of the Irish provinces then you deserve your opportunity to be in the mix for a national selection, but there's a lot of rugby to be played on my part for that to happen.

"It's something that really excites me. It's my number one goal to play for Ireland."

By all accounts, Madigan has impressed in his early days at Ulster, and he fully believes that he is in the shape of his life heading into what is an exciting new chapter for him personally.

"I start every season and strongly believe it is going to be my best year," the out-half said.

"There have been times when I have said to myself that I don't know if I have really believed it because I might have been carrying an injury into it or my form wasn't as good as I wanted it to be or whatever.

"I've got a really good feeling about this year. I'm happy about how I'm training. The way the team is set up with Dwayne (Peel) in attack will really suit my game.

"Hopefully it all comes together and this is going to be my best season and I can't wait for it to get started."

Although he enjoyed an exciting start to his Bristol career under Pat Lam, Madigan found game time difficult to come by in the latter stages.

"The last 12 months was a frustrating period of time but it also presented me with a big opportunity to push on physically and mentally to be able to watch a bit more rugby through the lockdown," he admitted.

"I feel I'm in the best physical condition that I think I have ever been in so it has been great in that sense.

"A lot of players are disadvantaged in that they haven't played much in the last six months. The fact I wasn't playing much with Bristol doesn't hamper me because everyone is in the same boat really. It has been great joining a new environment and new coaches.

"I have really enjoyed working with Dwayne as backs and attack coach. He is very creative and very open to players coming up with suggestions and you are very much working together with him.

"On the flip side then you've got Jared (Payne), who is a fantastic defence coach. He's got a different philosophy to what I'm used to. He loves to see his defence get broken down and the attack breaking through and the guys making the mistakes learning from it.

"It's a refreshing way of being a defence coach because every day you're not just on an attack-focused day or a defence focused day. Every day we want good attack and good defence, so you are nearly getting double sessions in each day which is really positive."

Madigan has linked up with several familiar faces from his time in Leinster, including John Cooney, Jordi Murphy and Marty Moore, which has made it even easier to slot into his new environment.

"It's been very different to Bordeaux which was one end of the spectrum," Madigan added.

"You were learning a new language, you don't really know any of the guys so you are literally learning 45 new names, a new language, a completely new system and everything from strength and conditioning to how you train is very different.

"Bristol would have been a step closer to what I was used to in Leinster and what I have experienced so far in Ulster.

"What's been great here is that I know a huge amount of guys either from playing or training with them in Irish camp or playing against them when I was playing with Leinster or Bordeaux.

"I felt after two or three days here that I had been here six months so it was a very easy transition and one that I have really enjoyed so far."

Online Editors