Sport International Rugby

Sunday 17 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 3

Spain ESP 3

REPORT

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Croatia CRO 2

Nigeria NGA 0

REPORT

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

'It was a bit like a horror movie wasn't it?' - Eddie Jones offers frank assessment of England's fifth successive Test defeat

England head coach Eddie Jones. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
England head coach Eddie Jones. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Duncan Bech

Eddie Jones called for England to remain unified after comparing their series-ending 23-12 defeat by South Africa at Free State Stadium to a "horror movie".

Frustrations boiled over after the final whistle when prop Joe Marler swore at a Springbok fan before Mike Brown continued the verbal exchange with a group of supporters and Ben Youngs walked away from a television interview.

For a second successive Test a blistering start, this time founded on tries by Mike Brown and Jonny May, was thrown away as the hosts struck back through a Duane Vermeulen touchdown and a penalty try won at the scrum.

South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series heading into the final match in Cape Town on Saturday while England are left to reflect on a sixth successive loss - a run which includes five Tests - that cranks up the pressure on Jones.

"Obviously we're very disappointed," said head coach Jones, who revealed that Billy Vunipola may have aggravated the fractured arm that forced him to miss a large chunk of the season.

"(We) started the game well. It was a bit like a horror movie wasn't it? Almost a rerun of last week. It's a tough period at the minute. No one likes to lose five (Test) games in a row.

"We have been through an exceptional period and now we're going through this tough period.

"The players and coaches are putting in plenty of effort but for some reason are just not handling key moments of the game well.

"An England side is always under pressure. Whether you're winning or losing, you're always under pressure.

"It's just about sticking together, understanding what you can improve and the emotions of the situation. If we do that we will get out of it.

"We wanted to get out of it after one game. Unfortunately it has gone on a bit longer, but we'll get out of it."

England's anger spilled over at the end when Marler and Brown exchanged words with South Africa fans.

Youngs, the Leicester scrum-half, was also the centre of controversy after giving a curt answer to a question during a post-match broadcast interview.

He subsequently apologised on social media for conduct that was strongly criticised by Sir Clive Woodward in his role as a pundit.

"Just wanted to say sorry I walked off during my interview with Sky Sports," Youngs said on Twitter.

"Obviously was very emotional and disappointed with result. We go again in Cape Town."

England return to their camp on the Indian Ocean on Sunday before heading to Cape Town on Wednesday to finalise preparations for the final Test, which has been rendered meaningless by their latest collapse.

"This team has a lot of pride. We've won back-to-back Six Nations, we've equalled the world record for the number of Test wins, we've gone to Australia and won 3-0 and now we're going through this bloody tough period," Jones said.

"There's plenty of pride in there. Everyone is going to fight hard to get out of this and you'll see an absolutely spirited effort in Cape Town."

England's problems continue to deepen with the news that Mako Vunipola and Ellis Genge are to return home.

Vunipola is heading back to the UK to attend the birth of his first child, Press Association Sport understands.

Genge has been ruled out of the final Test with a knee injury, so Alec Hepburn is being flown out as a replacement.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport