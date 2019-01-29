To understand why Cumbrian-born Will Addison is in line to represent Ireland on Saturday against England, whom he represented at U-20 level, one needs to go back to a text message he received four years ago from an unknown number.

To understand why Cumbrian-born Will Addison is in line to represent Ireland on Saturday against England, whom he represented at U-20 level, one needs to go back to a text message he received four years ago from an unknown number.

'It kind of takes you aback' - How a mystery text from Joe Schmidt persuaded Will Addison to join Irish system

Addison was on a night out with Sale team-mates Marc Jones, Tommy Taylor, Josh Beaumont and Mike Haley at the White Horse Inn in Penrith, his family's local pub, when the message, claiming to be from Joe Schmidt, the Ireland head coach, arrived.

It said that he had been a great admirer of Addison's recent performances and asked whether he would be free to chat. After assurances from his team-mates that this was not an elaborate wind-up, Addison called the number and heard Schmidt's unmistakable soft tones.

Addison was immediately struck by how Schmidt already knew his game in eye-watering detail.

Addison (26) qualifies for Ireland through his mother, Caroline, who is from Kesh, near Enniskillen, where he would spend most of his childhood summer holidays.

For the recent 10-year challenge that has been doing the rounds on social media, Addison found a photo of himself in an Ireland strip on family holiday. But Addison had also come through the English system and felt a particular loyalty to Sale, having graduated from their academy to captain the club. On that basis, he turned down a move to Munster two years ago.

Still Schmidt kept messaging, even though Addison had not tied his allegiances to a particular mast.

"I would get a text about something I did in the 69th minute of the match against Bath away, which I'd completely forgotten about," Addison says.

"That’s the level of scrutiny he goes to and at this stage, I’d probably be at the back of his queue with so many great players to choose from in Ireland.

"Any time you get a text off the best coach in the world, it kind of takes you aback. You really appreciate the effort he makes. He is amazing at giving you little tips and pointers on how I could improve. All those insights I gleaned off him in those four years have been really invaluable."

England coach Eddie Jones was also in touch but his contact was more sporadic and fleeting.

It did not help that Addison's place in Jones's pecking order at outside centre slipped as he suffered a series of injuries. So, when Ulster came in for him last year, he took the plunge.

"The option came up to go to Ulster, which is very close to my family roots," Addison says. "It just felt like the right time, especially with what could be around the corner if everything goes well. It was a now-or-never moment."

It is easy to understand why Schmidt pursued Addison. He is deceptively quick, defensively strong, kicks accurately and possesses a fine rugby brain.

Perhaps his greatest quality, especially in World Cup year, is his versatility in outside-back positions.

One also senses Schmidt recognises a kindred spirit in Addison, who has a rapacious attitude towards self-improvement.

He frequently refers to himself as a "student of the game", having been an actual student not so long ago, completing a full-time business studies degree at the University of Manchester.

As the son of two families of farmers, it is clear to see where Addison inherited his drive.

His father's organic dairy farm has been going for 400-odd years.

"I'll still pitch in and I was up at the crack of dawn on Christmas Day to milk the cows," Addison says.

Both parents are hoping to take Saturday off milking to come to the Aviva Stadium for the Six Nations match.

Certainly, Addison would have no qualms about facing the country of his birth.

"It won't be weird at all," he says. "I am really enjoying my time in Ireland and am fully invested in the opportunity." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent