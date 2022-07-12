‘It doesn’t get better than this’ – Andy Farrell relishing shot at series victory in New Zealand

Every now and then, those outside the inner sanctum of Ireland’s dressing-room get a glimpse into Andy Farrell’s renowned motivational side.

At the start of a big week, the biggest for many of the younger Ireland players, it was important to set the right tone from the off.

Yesterday’s team meeting was designed with that in mind, and as much as Farrell’s voice featured prominently, he has created an environment that encourages players to take ownership.

Past experience means Ireland are braced for a major backlash from New Zealand in Saturday’s sold-out series decider, but Farrell has been involved in enough of these scenarios to know that you can become too distracted by the opposition’s threat and, in doing so, lose track of your own strengths.

“I’ve no doubt they will be firing on all cylinders and they will be determined to put that right but I think it’s more about us and our mentality,” Farrell insisted.

“I have been involved in plenty of three-game series, where one team wins the first game and the second team is so desperate that they have to (win) and the emotion of the second game takes so much out of them that it’s pretty hard to get back up.

“We’ve all seen scenarios of that calibre but I don’t get that feeling (now). They were happy to win, they know that things went pretty well, but this morning they know that we can play a lot better, and they are relishing that opportunity.”

These are rarefied heights for Ireland, but belief is soaring within the squad that they can do something special on Saturday. So much of that mindset is down to the culture Farrell has worked hard to foster.

In that sense, the Ireland head coach is not worried about fatigue being an issue after a long season, as his players look for one more big performance before they take a well-earned holiday.

“Look, where we are at, I mean, it doesn’t get any better for us,” Farrell said.

“This should be the week of our lives. I mean, we are here. Not one person is talking about anything but the task at hand, today, tomorrow, Thursday training, whatever it may be.

“This is where we want to be. Of course there is pressure that goes with that, but we have earned the right to put ourselves into a position to be in these big games.

“It’s where we want to be. It’s how we want to be feeling because it’s the only way that we can keep on growing. We have earned the right to take it to the last game and everyone is in good spirits. It’s just (focusing) on the task at hand.”

Even on this tour, Farrell has done a good job in a bid to spread the leadership beyond the usual same faces.

That’s partly why he selected two new captains to lead Ireland against the Maori, with Keith Earls following Bundee Aki this morning in skippering his country for the first time.

Expand Close Ireland's Keith Earls. Photo by: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland's Keith Earls. Photo by: Sportsfile

“The aim is to make sure that everyone is leading in a certain way because we all have to take responsibility for the team,” Farrell explained.

“We don’t want people just turning up and being told what to do all the time. We want people taking responsibility for them and their team.

“There’s a bit of a difference there but the leadership group in general have been fantastic. Eighteen months ago, or two years ago, there was a lot of meetings between myself and them trying to guide them to what leadership really is and how they grab hold of their team.

“The transition now has been to just let them go and watch them grab hold of their team and make everyone feel like a million dollars. They’ve been exceptional. James Ryan is in that, Garry Ringrose is in that (leadership group) and Tadhg Furlong.

“Tadhg, two or three years ago used to say, ‘Leave me alone, just let me get on with the scrummaging bit’, you know? He’s now relishing the fact that he’s taking more responsibility for the team and I think it’s helped him as a person and as a player as well.

“Obviously Johnny (Sexton) and Pete (O’Mahony) are in that and Iain Henderson, who’s obviously at home, is one of the leaders but the knock-on effect that those guys are having on the rest of the team is making sure the likes of Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris etc, they are growing as leaders as well.”

Reflecting on the messages he gave the squad when he appointed that new leadership group shortly after taking over as Ireland boss, Farrell said: “You have to think differently. You can’t just turn up for a meeting and be told by me what you need to do.

“You need to understand what you want out of the day; how you want to turn up, how you’re going to plan, how you’re going to influence.

“It’s not just about coming in and just being boisterous in the moment or having an opinion on what somebody else has said. You’ve got to be more forward thinking than that and we’re seeing that at the minute.”

As the week progresses, Farrell will take a step back and let the players take hold. After all, as Farrell suggested, this is the biggest week of their careers because the chance to win a series against the All Blacks in New Zealand may never happen again. The tone has been set.