Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

Israel Folau's wife accuses Rob Kearney of dangerous play as she hits out at World Rugby over Australia star's ban

9 June 2018; Israel Folau of Australia is tackled by Rob Kearney of Ireland during the 2018 Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series 1st Test match between Australia and Ireland at Suncorp Stadium, in Brisbane, Australia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
9 June 2018; Israel Folau of Australia is tackled by Rob Kearney of Ireland during the 2018 Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series 1st Test match between Australia and Ireland at Suncorp Stadium, in Brisbane, Australia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Israel Folau's wife has hit out at World Rugby after her husband received a one-match ban for an aerial collision against Ireland in last Saturday's clash in Sydney.

The explosive fullback was yellow carded after taking out Peter O'Mahony in the air, with plenty of debate ensuing over whether Folau deserved a sterner punishment.

World Rugby ultimately opted to ban Folau for one game, and the Wallabies star will sit out today's Super Rugby clash between the Melbourne Rebels and his side, the NSW Waratahs.

Folau's wife Maria is one of many Australian supporters who isn't happy with the ruling, and took to social media to question the decision.

She tweeted out a video of Rob Kearney contesting a high ball with Folau, after which the Aussie fullback hits the ground.

She accompanied the video with the question: 'Is this not deemed dangerous/foul play World Rugby?'

Folau appealed his ban but World Rugby rejected his counter-argument and his suspension was upheld.

Online Editors

