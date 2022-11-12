‘Is there a head? I don’t know’ – Fiji coach Vern Cotter queries Albert Tuisue red card for hit on Joey Carbery

Fiji coach Vern Cotter questioned the decision to send Albert Tuisue off five minutes after half-time for a head-high shot which forced Joey Carbery off for a HIA that ended his game.

Despite World Rugby’s ongoing concerns about concussion and their insistence that referees crack down on reckless head shots, the Kiwi bizarrely seemed to deviate from the accepted wisdom that his player fully deserved to see the line.

And he even seemed to suggest that the authorities need to re-address the issue after this round of Autumn internationals.

“Was there foul play? What’s the question? Is there a head? I don’t know,” said the former Scotland head coach.

“There is a meeting after this series about the state of the game and we need to sit down and talk about it, people around rugby need to sit down and talk about what’s best. At the moment it’s tough.

“It is probably not the right place to bring it out in the media. There are certain frustrations…all of us have said ever since we were involved in the game is (that we want) consistency. Be really consistent.”

Cotter then conflated the issue by referring to the decision not to penalise Jimmy O’Brien for a double movement in the lead-up to Robert Baloucoune’s first-half try.

“We get a call, 50/50 of a guy who is using his knees on the ground. It is either 50 right or 50 wrong. It is not 50/50. He didn’t or he did. There is a bit of frustration around that but hopefully things can get sorted out reasonably soon.”

Ireland coach Andy Farrell clearly didn’t agree.

“The way that the game is these days has shown that a shoulder anywhere near the neck or the head you're into that type of territory.

“So I'm sure that when people see it in the cold light of day it might be a bit different, but the reality is when they slowed it down on the camera there was a bit of contact there to the chin so the officials had to act accordingly.”

Cotter’s side scored the best tries of a poor encounter but he was frustrated at his side’s inability to build on a quickfire 7-0 lead.

“The game is made up of a lot of bits and pieces as we know. I am really happy with the way that we started, we get seven points up but we sort of don’t push on,” he added.

“We could have built on that lead, we had a couple of important lineout plays that we fumbled and put the ball down. If we had strung those together we would have applied more pressure and that’s something we need to learn to do, not just be satisfied with seven points but to build on top of it.

“So that is something that we have come away from the last two games with; obviously we will talk about the character of the guys digging in when we were down to 13. It could have been a very bad day for us.

“The character in defending mauls and being down to 13 is tough in international rugby especially when you are playing the top team in the world. They were positives. We wanted to take things away from these two games against Scotland and you boys, Ireland.

“We would like to have done a lot better. We are disappointed with the score. We have high expectations and high standards, so we will build towards that. We have another game next week to try and put that in place.

“We are better running out of your half than kicking, aren’t we? We might as well start running a bit more. We can’t do the same thing over and over again.

“The fact that we were able to alternate between kicking and playing is something we need to develop, to be smarter in how we use the ball.

“But when we got a bit of free space, the boys worked hard which is good.”