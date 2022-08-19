Irish skipper has that Fryday feeling as Ireland kick off tour

Nichola Fryday admits she will feel an extra tinge of pride leading out her Irish side against Japan in the Shizuoka prefecture tomorrow morning (ko 11am, TG4).

The Kilcormac native will lead from the front in the second-row of an experienced pack but behind the Offaly woman will be a gaggle of unfamiliar names, four debutants in all, including a duo who are flying the flag for the sport in the midlands.

Exciting Tullow ten Dannah O’Brien will be at out-half alongside Tullamore’s Ailsa Hughes while Tullamore colleague Aoife Dalton earns her bow at outside centre.

And with a third Tullamore player, midfielder Leah Tarpey, primed to earn her first stripes from the bench, Fryday is proud that the Faithful contingent can help guide a re-fashioned Irish side into a new era.

“I’ve been seeing a few posts from home about all of us from Offaly,” she beams.

“People used to joke, ‘Ah Nichola, you’re from Offaly’ but now they’re turning around and recognising we’ve the highest contingent almost so it’s a nice turn of events for me.

“It’s great. I’ve known the likes of Ailsa for years and it’s great to have her back in the team because she’s a good friend as much as anything else. It’s nice to have familiar faces from home to enjoy the experience with together.

“It’s so special and the younger girls will also appreciate having friendly faces in their first week on a tour away from home.“

Although the back-line is inexperienced, a strong pack will seek to guide the greenhorns around the pitch on what is expected to be an intensely humid evening in the Ecopa stadium.

“We recognise we’re the more senior players in the team and we want to be able to push our development in the set-piece.

“We want to deliver the best ball for them and also help the younger player as much as possible. We want to get into position early so they don’t have to worry about that and focus on themselves.

“It’s exciting for them but the focus is about being the best team-mates we can be. We have just been sharpening up on things.

“John McKee (lineout coach) and Denis Fogarty (scrum coach) know we have strong points and it’s just giving us feedback to try and improve still more and hopefully we will have a strong set-piece for tomorrow.”

