Irish rugby players asked to hide tattoos at World Cup

Irish players competing in next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan have been asked to cover up their tattoos as a mark of respect for the Japanese culture.

In Japan tattoos have long been linked to the notorious Yakuza crime mob and other anti-social elements.

As a mark of respect to the Japanese culture, World Rugby has asked its players with tattoos to cover them up when out in public.

A number of Irish players sport tattoos.

Head of the Rugby World Cup Alan Gilpin said players will be asked to wear a rash vest or guard if they are swimming in a public pool or visiting a bath house.

The vests - sometimes called rashies - look like the upper half of a wet suit.

They are athletic shirts made of spandex or polyester to protect wearers against rashes caused by abrasion or sunburn.

"We will make [Japanese] people aware around the facilities that players will use, that people with tattoos in a Rugby World Cup context are not part of the Yakuza," Mr Gilpin said of the Japanese underworld mob.

"We have done a lot in the last year or so with the teams to get them to understand that.

"When we raised it with the teams a year or so ago, we were probably expecting a frustrated reaction from them but there hasn't been at all."

"That is a great tribute to the sport itself and to the rugby players themselves.

"They all also buy into the idea of putting on a rash vest in the pool or in a gym as they want to respect the Japanese culture," he said.

"If they are using a public pool, they will have to cover up.

"Players will also have to wear different trainers indoors and outdoors. It will all be self-policing."

Mr Gilpin said World Rugby won't 'force' anyone to cover up against their will.

But he said most players will do so.

"Whether it is Scotland, Ireland, Wales or Italy, who have all been there recently, they all get it," he said.

Meanwhile, Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) spokesman David O'Siochain confirmed the Irish squad has agreed to adhere to the request.

He said the boys in green already adopted the protocol on their tour of Japan last summer.

