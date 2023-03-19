Irish female players love rugby - but the sport doesn't love them back

‘You don’t know what it’s like. England had the worst 40 minutes of rugby in their history and they still beat us 79-0. We have to go back and face our friends, families, neighbours, co-workers ... they’ve all seen it on TV and it’s embarrassing, it’s shameful. You’d be afraid to face people, like we are frauds and letting them down.’

For all the pride of playing for your country, being a female rugby player in Ireland can be a very tough station. Last April’s record Six Nations defeat by England prompted that reaction above from two players I spoke with after the game.

As always, the results on the field reflect the work off the field. England’s RFU have had plan after plan and have been consistently ambitious, with resources allocated and ultimately delivered on, overseen by a reformed and modern governance structure that involves players and coaches at the elite level of the domestic game.

The IRFU? Well, not so much. Remember Pau and the overnight train? The disastrous home World Cup in 2017 and the Legacy campaign? The rats and bins? Slurrygate? It’s hard to believe we won a Grand Slam and made a World Cup semi-final less than 10 years ago.

We’ve had quadrennial targets without a credible plan or the resources to achieve them and always prompted by the controversies and scandals. It has repeatedly felt like PR matters more than substance and all overseen by a legacy governance structure that has been captured by vested interests with little or no background in women’s rugby making key decisions.

After 62 players signed a letter to the Government highlighting the problems in the women’s game, the IRFU labelled their own players “outsiders”. It confirmed an open secret: culturally and structurally, the IRFU do not see women’s rugby as part of the Union.

​I have been involved in rugby since I was six-years-old — when my dad first took me down to Thomond RFC — and in the women’s game since 2011. As Director of Rugby at Railway Union I’ve developed a good understanding of what works and what doesn’t. Women’s sport is markedly different from men’s: the customer type, what they want, how they learn, how they need to be coached, and the importance of language.

​Then you have women’s rugby, which is tactically different, technically different in what you can do with the athlete: the physical differential in athletes is not as pronounced as with men, and there is more space on the women’s pitch because comparatively they are not as quick.

Coaches I bring across from the men’s game often struggle with this. My challenge to them is always the same: “How would you coach women’s rugby if you had never seen a game of men’s rugby?”

I visited and studied Bristol, Wasps, Harlequins and Saracens and have replicated their environments at Railway, because this is what our players want. They don’t want to emigrate to play rugby. They train six times a week between skills, gym and pitch, do video and data analysis, two physio sessions, nutrition support and play on the weekend. It’s a huge personal investment in a sport they love.

But it’s a sport that doesn’t seem to love them back. After years of frustration, these women were keen to see what came out in the IRFU’s independent report. Sadly, many of us involved in the game feel that this report was as much about controlling the narrative as anything else.

The field was filtered. Of 77 interviews completed, 76 were internal interviews with IRFU staff and committees. Female players and clubs had minimal involvement — 20 people from 10 AIL clubs got one hour together to give their input into what might be wrong with Irish women’s rugby and how it might be fixed.

The new pathway proposed by this report seems to involve centralised contracts in the High Performance Unit (HPU), a Celtic Cup competition and provincial centres of excellence. I’m unaware of any briefing on what this actually looks like.

The IRFU committees which are making these decisions come from the provinces in the men’s game and the HPU. Naturally, the solution became what they know — which of course is provinces and the HPU. This is flawed for many reasons.

After eight years of sevens in Ireland, we have two fantastic sevens sides on the World Series which are capable of Olympic medals, but we’ve no pathway and the teams have minimal community support. A kid might watch this game at the Olympics and think ‘I want to play that’ but when they ring up the local rugby club they’ll be told: ‘We don’t play sevens because there aren’t any domestic competitions offered by the IRFU.’

This model came about as the HPU don’t have faith in the ability of IRFU committees and the provinces, which are all solely focused on men’s 15s, in delivering a sevens pathway. So they just gave kids less-than-minimum-wage contracts and created Team Ireland Sevens in the HPU.

Similarly, there is no faith they can deliver a pathway for women’s 15s either. So they’ve replicated the sevens model and tried to create Team Ireland 15s in the HPU. It’s even the same training schedule. Unfortunately, this will kill broad community support of women’s rugby — just as we’ve no support for sevens rugby.

​This is of huge concern to parents and I’ve had three different conversations in the last month or so. One sticks out:“Why did my daughter get a contract? Is she ready for international rugby?”

“Honestly? They’ve no-one else as all the older players have retired. And she isn’t ready yet.”

“That’s what I was afraid you’d say.”

There are also valid concerns about being centralised in Blanchardstown, home of the HPU. This is a critical age for women. This is when they go to college, establish a career and set a bar on their earning potential in later years. When life choices come into play, such as mortgages and having family, paid maternity leave — which you nearly always need two years’ service for — having a decent paying job to go back to afterwards is critical. If you spend your 20s earning €15k a year with an employer who is guaranteed to let you go, what then?

Parents recognise this. ‘How do I have this conversation with my daughter? She thinks she’s living the dream. How can I get her to see the bigger picture?’

Even male professional players can struggle professionally post-rugby and they nearly always have name recognition and private school networks that aren’t available to women.

Going for a provincial model doesn’t work either, largely because we are Dublin-centric and it doesn’t take account of population. Of this year’s Six Nations squad 95 per cent live in Dublin or England; we’ve one athlete each in Belfast and Limerick and none in Connacht.

Players voted on the original model by leaving for England and voted on the new model by refusing contract offers and staying in England. So too did Gemma Crowley, widely regarded as a superb and highly experienced manager, who was announced last March as re-joining the IRFU Women’s Programme after a two-tour stint with the Lions, only to walk away in November. This should have been a flashing red light on the credibility of the plan.

So in the midst of all this, what lies ahead for head coach Greg McWilliams, John McKee and the rest of the coaching team?

They are good people and good coaches but they face all the problems their predecessors faced. I’m on my third IRFU Director of Women’s Rugby and have seen over 20 coaches come and go across both 15s and sevens.

These were good people and good coaches, but they too were hamstrung by the structural and cultural issues of women’s rugby existing in a men’s rugby organisation.

The predominance of the ‘permanent government’ of IRFU committees drawn from the men’s game, provinces whose whole DNA is men’s professional and men’s domestic rugby, and a lack of care, knowledge, willingness to listen and sometimes downright hostility to women’s rugby points to failure.

Not listening has meant we’ve had unnecessary early retirements from Irish-based players, with the likes of Katie O’Dwyer, a tighthead coming into her prime, not willing to give up her career for €15k a year. This has left us with an incredibly young and inexperienced side going into this year’s Six Nations, light at front row, halfback and midfield.

​Our preparation has been fractured. Our domestic league is poor, and finished in December. The interpros were worse and proved once again they aren’t fit for purpose. Teams were picking retired Irish players, or players out of position and there did not seem to be any alignment with Ireland. The standard of rugby and conditioning of the athletes in that competition was way off even top level AIL. The Celtic Cup was abysmal, as the Welsh and Scottish sides would struggle to make top four in our AIL.

On the positive side, Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan have been the form second rows in England’s Prem15s and Enya Breen has been in imperious form in the AIL, reaching the potential she showed when I first flagged her to Anthony Eddy in 2017 as a 17-year-old.

So, if you reap what you sow then this Six Nations campaign will be very difficult. It’s unfortunate for all involved, from players to coaches to staff, as they all want success but the system and the culture consistently undermine them.

England will be formidable, if not the force of last year, with significant absences in the front row and halfbacks due to injury. France had a transition of coaches and players just before the World Cup but, like England, have a vibrant domestic league feeding the national side. Wales are settled and have increased the number of contracts offered, while also keeping these players at their Prem15s clubs and avoided the sub-standard Celtic Cup. Scotland have done similar and Italy had a positive World Cup.

Our first game against Wales will be key. Lose and we’re on the back foot. Next it’s France at home, Italy away and then England here. That’s an unbelievably tough schedule going into Scotland in the last game. We are guaranteed to lose players to injury given many of them come from an environment where participation is the name of the game and therefore simply don’t have the skills, strength or fitness to match those who have been in a performance environment since youth.

The players were told before the England game last April that contracts were coming. Contracts have not been top of their list — for now they just want a viable domestic pathway, so they don’t have to emigrate to develop.

Contracts and centralisation was decided upon before the independent report started, before the new Head of Pathways and Performance had taken up her role, and after Anthony Eddy had left. Who made these decisions? Either way, they were made, once again, without listening, giving us Groundhog Day for women’s rugby in Ireland.

John Cronin is Director of Rugby at Railway Union RFC

