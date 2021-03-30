Irish captain Griffin hope Sevens try-scoring sensation Murphy Crowe can 'rip it up' in Six Natons

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe is an exciting prospect for Ireland ahead of the Women's Six Nations. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe can "tear it up" when Ireland finally get the opportunity to play some competitive rugby in the Six Nations this spring.

The 25-year-old Tipp woman is a prolific try-scorer and was HSBC World Rugby Sevens series top try-scorer in 2019 and named in the dream team.

"She has a brilliant rugby brain," says Irish captain Ciara Griffin of a player who can form a potent double act with the electric Beibhinn Parsons on the opposite wing.

"She does her homework. She works so hard off the field and performs so well on the field. I can’t wait to see her tear it up in this campaign."

After their 2020 Six Nations campaign was abandoned, while their World Cup qualifiers have been postponed, Irish captain Ciara Griffin is anxious for her side to hit the ground running when their championship opens against Wales.

Ironically, given the endless postponements that dogged them last year, Ireland will sit out the first weekend of the amended competition format as Wales tackle France, before hosting Griffin’s side a week later.

"We can't wait, we've been chomping at the bit now for nearly six months waiting to play," she said at this morning’s virtual Guinness Six Nations launch.

"A lot of work has been done in camps as a group, we've had over 20 camps, 60 pitch sessions, so we want to get going and play a Test match.

"We've very happy with our preparation and all the work we've done, now we want to take to the field and play."

Griffin has backed the new abridged format – with countries split into two groups of three - but does hope that the competition can return to normal in a post-pandemic era.

"It's great to get the matches with the pandemic and this format is new for us but every match is a cup final," says Griffin, whose side also face France.

"You want to go out and win every match. You need to win every game, there's no second chances, which is what you need. It's going to be very exciting rugby and that's why I can't wait.

"It’s an excellent campaign in terms of giving you an opportunity to get to that final and that’s our aim. We want to win our pool matches and get into that final. That’s definitely our aim as a group."

Despite the majority of the squad experiencing no competitive matches at any level, Griffin feels they can still be as well prepared as any other side.

"We’ve been training as a group, over 20 camps and over 60 pitch sessions with mind, gym and skills on top of it.

“"o we have made the most of the time and we’ve had analysis on top of that. So we’ve left no stone unturned in our preparation for it. I wouldn’t be too concerned about it."

Online Editors