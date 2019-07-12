IRFU unveil Rugby World Cup kits for Japan

The IRFU have unveiled Ireland's home an alternative kits for the World Cup, which kicks off on September 20 in Japan.

The jersey, designed by Canterbury, will not feature a sponsor's logo as per tournament rules and will be available in traditional green or white and navy for the alternative strip.

Joe Schmidt's men take on Japan, Scotland and Russia in Pool A with the first match on Sunday, September 22 against Scotland.

"The home jersey arrives in a familiar and distinctly Irish Bosphorus green with subtle white trim and is complemented by classic white shorts and a hyper realistic 3D silicon IRFU logo," says the IRFU.

"The new alternate jersey comes in a striking anthracite and textured white. The jerseys feature Ogham script for 'Aontacht' or 'Unity', representing the unique coming together of the four proud provinces of Ireland."

Robbie Henshaw gave his seal of approval to both kits.

"Canterbury has produced a range of kit that ticks all the boxes from a player perspective in terms of functionality, comfort and design," said Henshaw.

"First and foremost the kit needs to stand up to the physical and environmental challenges that await us in Japan, but it also needs to look good on and off the pitch, for players and fans alike."

Online Editors