IRFU planning to host Six Nations games in Dublin despite Covid uncertainty

Ireland had to host their Six Nations games behind closed doors in 2021. Image credit: Sportsfile.

DESPITE speculation that the entire Six Nations could be played in England due to crowd restrictions in four of the other five competing nations, the IRFU is continuing to plan to hold Ireland's home games at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Currently, the venue can only host a crowd of up to 5,000 under the government restrictions but those will be reviewed before the end of this month and hopes remain that more fans will be accommodated for the visit of Wales on February 5.

Ireland are due to play France in Paris a week later and new restrictions on unvaccinated players travelling to that country may cause problems for Andy Farrell's squad despite the high vaccination uptake within the IRFU ranks.

Like Ireland, France currently has a capacity limit of 5,000 at stadiums, while Scotland has a limit of 500 attendees and Wales is set at 50. England and Italy do not have restrictions on crowds as it stands.

The unions will meet Six Nations organisers later this week to assess the situation, but the likelihood is that the IRFU will be extremely unwilling to be seen to be getting around government restrictions by hosting matches in another jurisdiction.

Much of The Rugby Championship was held in Australia last year, offering a precedent to unions should they want to pursue the idea, but at short notice and with resistance likely it seems a non-runner.

"The IRFU note the COVID stadium capacity restrictions which apply until the end of January 2022," a spokesperson said.

"As the Guinness Six Nations is due to begin on the first weekend in February we will remain in contact with government and issue updates as and when more information is available.

"For now, we are proceeding with our normal planning, as failure to do so would impact ticket distribution for the Guinness Six Nations.

"If any of our home Guinness Six Nations fixtures are impacted by cancellation, postponement or attendance restriction, our intention is that general ticketholders will be accommodated at rescheduled fixtures, or in the case of cancellation, or capacity restrictions, refunds will be processed back to the point of original purchase, for example, via the club or province the ticket was purchased from.

"All other ticket stakeholders will be contacted in due course.

"The IRFU thank all our supporters for their understanding now, over the past two years, and going forward, as we all continue to adapt to this ever changing environment."

Former Scotland and Lions coach Ian McGeechan led calls for the tournament to be relocated to England to ensure it takes place in front of full houses.

"The possibility of moving matches to English venues is certainly intriguing," McGeechan wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

"For Scotland, where the maximum capacity at outdoor games is 500, and Wales, where no fans are allowed at all, the possibility of playing at St James’ Park or the Ricoh Arena would surely be preferable. And there are currently no legal restrictions preventing fans from crossing the border.

"It would require sign-off by the respective governments. And it is difficult to see how the Scottish government, in particular, would allow it given it recently tried to stop families crossing the border to celebrate New Year’s Eve. But it is worth a conversation.

"For Ireland and France, the situation would be trickier still given travel restrictions, particularly in France.

"But again it would be worth a conversation. They might prefer to have full houses abroad than sparse crowds at home. Last year’s Rugby Championship even highlighted the possibility of hosting a tournament in one country alone (rounds three to six were all played in Queensland), keeping the players in bubbles throughout."