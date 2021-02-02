IRFU dampen expectations of 2031 joint World Cup bid

The IRFU have dampened expectations that Ireland will put forward a joint bid with England, Scotland and Wales to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

After World Rugby yesterday announced that the bidding process for the 2027 and 2031 World Cups have officially opened, a spokesperson for the RFU revealed that the four unions had begun initial talks.

However, while the IRFU acknowledged that they had held preliminary discussions, the union insisted that they are not about to press ahead with any further plans at this moment in time.

A statement from the IRFU reads: “The IRFU wish to clarify that while some preliminary, exploratory discussions took place last autumn with the English, Scottish, and Welsh Unions about a possible joint bid to host Rugby World Cup 2031, the matter is not being progressed at this point in time.”

Having failed in a solo bid to bring the 2023 World Cup to Ireland, a joint bid would see the IRFU having to link up with their Welsh and Scottish counterparts, both of whom voted against the Irish union's attempt to host the tournament, which will instead be held in France in two years.

Australia are being tipped to host the 2027 World Cup, with Russia also said to be interested, while the United States is expected to bid for the 2031 tournament.

