IRFU celebrate Johnny Sexton's 100th match with special jersey

Johnny Sexton joined an elite group of players to mark 100 caps for his country this afternoon as Ireland take on Japan at the Aviva Stadium.

A specially-embroidered kit has been commissioned for the occasion by Canterbury, with "Jonathan Sexton - Cap 100 - Japan 6-11-2021" tastefully inscribed in the bottom corner.

The change strip has yet to be given a full airing but the regal purple strip will take pride of place in South Dublin's Pantheon of the Oval Ball this afternoon.

Sexton joins Brian O’Driscoll (133), Ronan O’Gara (128), Rory Best (124), Cian Healy (109), Paul O’Connell (108) and John Hayes (105) in the centurions club for Ireland

Sexton's achievement is all the more remarkable for the fact he was a relative latecomer to the international stage, debuting at 24 in 2009, and vied with Ronan O'Gara for the 10 shirt.

Over a 12-year international career, Sexton has racked up 925 points in his 99 caps to date and made six appearances for the British Lions.