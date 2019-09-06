IRFU and Vodafone announce four-year sponsorship extension

The agreement also sees Vodafone become official sponsor of the IRFU Women’s Interprovincial Competition. The new agreement will commence on July 1, 2020.

Speaking at the sponsorship extension announcement, Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O’Leary said; “Vodafone Ireland has proudly been the main sponsor of Irish Rugby since 2016, and we’re delighted to be extending our partnership for a further four-years to 2024.

“Vodafone’s purpose is to connect our customers for a better future as we strive to create a Gigabit Ireland where everyone has access to quality, high speed connectivity. Through our partnership with Irish Rugby we will continue our mission to build the most interconnected team and fan base on the planet. As part of this, we are committed to using technology to bring fans closer to Irish rugby, which is why we have boosted the signal in every single seat in Aviva Stadium so our customers can have the best possible experience from the best mobile network in Ireland.

“We have a shared ambition with the IRFU to grow the game on the island of Ireland. We are very proud that our support of Irish Rugby encompasses men’s rugby, women’s rugby and the game at all levels. When it comes to Irish Rugby, we all belong to the Team Of Us.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish the team, management and backroom staff every success ahead of their departure to Japan. The Team Of Us will be supporting you all the way and in the years to come”.

Philip Browne, IRFU Chief Executive commented: “We are delighted to see our partnership with Vodafone continue.

“Vodafone has helped to elevate our game and our team to new levels with clever and inspirational campaigns that bring the team and our supporters together to form a Team Of Us.

“Strong and committed partners, who understand our game and its values, are vital to the long-term investment we require to develop Irish rugby at every level.

“We are also very pleased that our partnership is delivering for Vodafone and its customers, and we are excited to work with Anne, and all her team, in the months and years ahead.”

Online Editors