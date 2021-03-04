Ireland's World Cup ticket packages revealed

The Ireland team, led by captain Jonathan Sexton, left, line up for the anthems prior to the Guinness Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

TICKET packages for Ireland fans hoping to attend the team's four pool matches at the 2023 World Cup will be able to purchase packages ranging in price from €175 to €750, with the option of adding a quarter-final, if Ireland qualify, available making the packages €255-€1,080.

These tickets are cheaper than the ones on offer to England (€255-€1045/€335-€1,375), France (€260-€1,335/€340/€1,685) and New Zealand (€220-€1,175/€300-€1,505), but more expensive than Scotland who face the same opposition as Ireland (€140-€645/€220/€975).

Fans wishing to attend individual matches in the tournament will have to wait until next year to do so. These tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Ireland open their campaign against a European qualifier in Bordeaux on September 9, before facing an Asia/Pacific qualifier in Nantes on September 16.

After that, their tournament will be played out at the Stade de France, regardless of how far they progress as they take on South Africa there on September 23 and Scotland on October 7.

If they qualify, their quarter-final will be on the weekend of October 14 or 15 in Saint Denis with France or New Zealand the likely opponent.

'Follow my team' and 'City pack' tickets for the tournament, which will be held in France in September and October 2023, go on sale to members of World Rugby's '2023 Family' on March 15 at 11am.

'Follow my Team' packages for Ireland begin with Category 4 tickets from €175 (around €44 per match), with Category 3 tickets from €310 (around €78 per match), Category 2 from €550 (around €126 per match) and Category 1 from €750 (around €188 per match).

'City packs' offer locals or people wishing to base themselves in one place the chance to buy three or all tickets for matches in that venue, although the opening fixture between France and New Zealand is not included in the Saint Denis package.

Prices for these packs vary based on the number of matches being held in these cities and the calibre of those matches.

Organisers want fans to register for free to the '2023 Family' on the World Cup website in order to be able to buy tickets, with registration opening for that on March 13. The remaining tickets for non-'2023 Family' members will go on sale on April 6.

Read More

Online Editors