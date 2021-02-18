Ireland's World Cup fixtures to be revealed next week

Ireland will find out what route their journey at the 2023 World Cup will take after tournament organisers confirmed that the fixtures would be announced on Friday week.

Ireland have been handed a tough pool draw, as they will face champions South Africa, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1 (most likely Tonga or Samoa) and Europe 2 (most likely Russia).

At the previous World Cup in 2019, Ireland's schedule was front-loaded with their two toughest games first up, as they beat Scotland in their opener before infamously falling to hosts Japan.

The fixtures will be revealed on February 26 at 11am, the day before Ireland return to Six Nations action against Italy.

The event will be live streamed on the official Rugby World Cup website, as Ireland await to discover their fate.

Should Andy Farrell's men manage to get out of what is a very tricky Pool B, they would likely face the three-time winners New Zealand or the hosts France in the quarter-final – a stage which of course, Ireland have never managed to get beyond.

France 2023 CEO, Claude Atcher commented: "The match schedule announcement is an important milestone on the journey towards Rugby World Cup France 2023.

"It will be an opportunity to highlight the attractiveness of our host cities and regions, and it will also allow us to look forward to what will be intense moments of shared celebration. With Rugby World Cup France 2023, our entire country will vibrate to the beat of the tournament’s incredible fixtures between the world’s greatest rugby nations. See you on 26 February!"

Online Editors