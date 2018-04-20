Ireland's training camps for the Rugby World Cup have been revealed

The five training camps which will play host to the Ireland rugby team at next year’s World Cup in Japan have been provisionally announced.

The five training camps which will play host to the Ireland rugby team at next year’s World Cup in Japan have been provisionally announced.

Joe Schmidt's players will prepare for their Pool A matches at camps in Ichihara City, Yokohama City, Kobe City and Kasuga City while a decision between Iwata City and Kakegawa City is yet to be made.

Each camp has outdoor and indoor training pitches, a swimming pool, a gym and player accommodation, with each camp located no further than 45 minutes away from a match venue. President of the Rugby World Cup 2019 organising committee Akira Shimazu has said that the camps selected for use at the tournament were chosen based on these criteria.

"All of the facilities that were submitted as part of the application process were of very high quality and thus we were able to provide the qualified teams with a large range of options," he said. "Team camps are an essential part of the tournament as these communities are where the qualified teams will train and prepare during the tournament period."

The provisionally selected camps will be officially agreed upon once an agreement is made between host cities and the organising committee.

Online Editors