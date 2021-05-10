Ireland's Summer Tour revealed: Japan and USA to face Andy Farrell's side at Aviva

Ireland will take on Japan and the USA at home in July following the cancellation of the summer tour to Fiji.

With Covid-19 wreaking havoc with the schedule, the IRFU along with World Rugby have moved quickly to ensure that Ireland will play Tests in place of the planned trip to Fiji.

Andy Farrell's men will welcome Japan to the Aviva Stadium on July 3 before hosting the USA a week later at the same venue.

Ireland are set to come up against Japan for the first time since the Brave Blossoms stunned Joe Schmidt's side at their home World Cup in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ireland last faced the USA in November 2018 when they ran out 57-14 winners.

The double header will be seen as a chance for Farrell to dig deeper into his talent pool and take a look at some of the emerging talent at his disposal.

“We now have two games at home to focus on which will be great for the group,” the Ireland head coach said.

“There have been some strong individual performances in the Rainbow Cup over the past couple of weeks and there are plenty of opportunities for players to put themselves in the frame for selection for the international window in July.”

Japan will take on Ireland a week after they face the Lions in an historic fixture at Murrayfield before Warren Gatland's men travel to South Africa for the three-Test tour.

“We are delighted to be in a position to announce these two fixtures so soon after the disappointment of the Fiji tour cancellation,” said IRFU performance direction David Nucifora.

“This is a very important window for the development of the group and we are grateful to both Japan, the US and World Rugby for facilitating these games in July.”

The IRFU will hope that some supporters will be allowed to attend the games, although that will very much depend on how the country fares over the next few weeks in the battle to ease the spread of Covid-19.

Ireland’s summer schedule

July 3: Ireland v Japan, Aviva Stadium

July 10: Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium

Further details TBC in due course.