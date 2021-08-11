Ireland’s Rugby World Cup 2021 qualifiers confirmed for next month in Italy

ITALY will have home advantage for next month's Rugby World Cup 2021 qualifier.

Ireland will compete with the Italians, Spain and Scotland for the right to take part in the competition which has been delayed until next year because of the pandemic.

Adam Griggs’ charges will be the favourites to claim their spot after beating Italy and Scotland in the recent Six Nations meetings.

The qualification tournament will take place on a round robin basis, with games taking place on September 13, 19 and 25 in Parma.

The schedule will be confirmed in the coming weeks, with the winner qualifying to play in Pool B against the United States, Canada and the qualifier from Asia.

The runners-up will have one last chance to qualify in a final qualification tournament, with the winner of that tournament earning a spot in a tough pool against hosts New Zealand, Australia and Wales.

The tournament will take place from October 8 to November 12 next year.