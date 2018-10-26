Ireland's Jordan Larmour nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year
Ireland and Leinster star Jordan Larmour has been nominated for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year 2018.
The other nominees are are South Africa winger Aphiwe Dyantyi and New Zealand prop Karl Tu'inukuafe.
Larmour made his Ireland debut against Italy in the Six Nations and featured against Scotland and in the Grand Slam win over England.
He went on to feature in all three games in Ireland's test series win in Australia in June.
The winner will be revealed at the World Rugby Awards, which take place at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo on November 25.
Three brilliant players have been nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year 2018 in association with Tudor. pic.twitter.com/OBzhqbCrPZ— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 26, 2018
Online Editors
