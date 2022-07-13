| 18.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland’s 2022 tour of New Zealand will forever live as an ‘I was there’ moment

Cian Tracey

New Zealand and Ireland are battling in a dramatic test series. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

New Zealand and Ireland are battling in a dramatic test series. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

New Zealand and Ireland are battling in a dramatic test series. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

New Zealand and Ireland are battling in a dramatic test series. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The woman at the airport security gate has a good old rummage through my bag, when she spots the glisten of the gold harp on my passport.

The woman at the airport security gate has a good old rummage through my bag, when she spots the glisten of the gold harp on my passport.

Most Watched

Privacy