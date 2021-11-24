Ireland XVs stars in the Sevens squad for Dubai

Ireland XVs frontliners Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood, Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe have all been included in the Ireland women's squad for the Dubai Sevens this week.

Captain Lucy Mulhall is back in the shortened game after being part of the squad's World Cup qualification disappointment.

Uncapped youngster Erin King is added to the panel named by Anthony Eddy and new head coach Aiden McNulty who will take charge against Great Britain, Fiji and Canada in the first of two successive tournaments over the next two weekends.

Ireland's men and women will return to action in the World Series in the Emirates, with Leinster's Liam Turner and Niall Comerford and Jude Postlethwaite added to the Sevens specialists on the men's side of the house.

Eddy and James Topping name six Olympians in his squad, with skipper Billy Dardis joined by Jack Kelly, Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen, Hugo Lennox and Terry Kennedy.

The men's side take on South Africa, Great Britain and Japan in their pool.

Both sides kick off their action on Friday morning and the games can be streamed on the World Rugby Sevens series website and on IRFU social media channels.

Ireland Women's Sevens Squad: Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC), Brittany Hogan (DCU RFC/Old Belvedere RFC), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC), Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC/Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC), Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC), Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) (capt), Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC), Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Ireland Men's Sevens Squad: Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC), Liam Turner (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC), Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC), Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC), Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt), Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC), Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC), Aaron O'Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC), Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC), Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC), Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC/Ulster).