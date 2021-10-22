Ireland Women's Autumn rugby internationals to be played at the RDS

The Ireland women's rugby team will play their autumn internationals at the RDS. Credt: Sportsfile

Ireland Women's Autumn Test matches against USA and Japan will be played at the RDS next month, as the IRFU have taken the decision to move from their recent home at Energia Park.

The Donnybrook stadium hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons last month after shoddy changing facilities were laid on for the women's inter-pros.

The union have said that as part of a recent view, the upcoming games will not take place at Energia Park, as a fresh start beckons over the road at the RDS.

Ireland will take on USA on November 12 before hosting Japan the following weekend on November 20.

It was confirmed earlier this week that outgoing head coach Adam Griggs will oversee both games before his successor Greg McWilliams takes charge from December.

"We look forward to welcoming supporters back to Women’s International Rugby for the first time since March 2020,” IRFU CEO Phillip Browne said.

“Travel support is on offer, once again, to our clubs and schools and we hope to see as many supporters as possible at the RDS for these two exciting Test matches."

RDS CEO, Geraldine Ruane, added: "We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Ireland Women's rugby team here in the RDS, one of the homes of rugby in Dublin.

“Hosting international sporting events is one of the things we do best in the RDS and we look forward to welcoming the teams and their supporters to our home."

Ireland Women Autumn Test Schedule:

Ireland v USA, Friday 12th November, 7.15pm, RDS (RTÉ Player)

Ireland v Japan, Saturday 20th November, 3pm, RDS (RTÉ2).

Tickets are now on sale for both Autumn Test matches via Ticketmaster.ie.