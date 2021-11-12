Ireland women to do their talking on the pitch after war of words off it

“We want to focus on playing the rugby we know we’re capable of, put smiles on our faces out there, enjoy it and back ourselves.”

In any normal week, these words from Ireland’s amateur rugby captain would be binned in the unusable quotes category along with “it’s going to be physical” and “we’re up for the challenge.”

But they seem stirringly relevant now, as their author, Irish captain Ciara Griffin, and a side being buffeted from all sides by unseemly rancour and recrimination, seek the sanctuary of the RDS playing fields for an international

fixture against the USA this evening.

After the war of words off the field which has raged all week, these teams now hope to engage in battle on the pitch, seeking the haven of what remains, for many of them, a supposedly glorious, unpaid pursuit of passion.

Except this week it has been rendered an almost unsustainable burden, as they seek to emerge from the growing realisation that theirs is a neglected vocation, and one where voicing such concerns threatens to sunder a playing group who must now, more than at any time before, be wholly united.

As the storm refuses to abate around director of rugby Anthony Eddy’s ill-judged and, based on the widespread condemnation of them, utterly undermining comments, the revelation of a personal apology to the Irish captain on the eve of this game should have eased some of the pressures on the squad and sport he is handsomely rewarded to curate.

However, doing so “in case people took offence”, as reported to Griffin, could lead one to suspect that expediency lay behind the interaction rather than heartfelt sincerity, apart from the blindingly obvious evidence that almost everyone has indeed taken offence.

That a well-respected women’s media resource in England reported that the overall director of rugby, David Nucifora, contacted Moloney to take her to task for her use of social media, reflects a leadership content to push their head further into the sand, rather than above the parapet. The IRFU did not confirm or deny any interaction took place.

“Conversations between High Performance Unit management and players do occur often, on a variety of subjects,” they said.

“While it would be inappropriate for the IRFU to comment on individual conversations, it is not the IRFU’s policy to prevent any player from expressing their opinion.”

It is not a criticism of the squad that only half have publicly backed the first of their number to slam Eddy’s comments; rather that they should have been so compromised in being forced into such a position in the first place.

Pitching player against player in such a manner is not only wholly unreasonable, it also presents an inaccurate position.

Some players clearly are less compromised than others; those who are employed overseas, for example, have far less to lose than those who remain at home, tethered to a structure which is unfit for purpose and which bequeaths minimal financial compensation to those for whom sport is not a full-time option.

Now all must stand together this evening ahead of a fixture which, outside the white lines, will welcome overwhelming support for them and yet, even inside the ropes, add a physical examination to the mental torture of this week.

“To be honest, I don’t give it the opportunity to bother me,” Griffin says when asked particularly about the absence of a supportive male colleague during this most turbulent of weeks. “And I’m not being blunt. I don’t let those sort of things bother me, I focus on us.”

Subsequently, Andrew Porter would later insist Ireland’s vastly-rewarded male players were fully behind their female counterparts.

This week may yet prove to be a watershed moment for how the sport is structured and governed in this country.

For now, the team must focus on playing a game of rugby, at once closing the chapter on a horrendous year in which their World Cup hopes went up in smoke, while also clearing the way for a new era and, with the appointment of Greg McWilliams ahead of the 2022 Six Nations, a new coach too.

“Everything comes in cycles,” says Griffin, with unwitting irony as her CEO Philip Browne will be pushed to indicate whether he can demonstrate the same faith in Anthony Eddy when he meets the press today.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to close out as a group after the last few months. There’ll be a fresh start and fresh faces in January when Greg McWilliams takes charge. At the moment I’m just focusing on playing a few games this month with this squad. We don’t want to let things go. It might be the last time this squad is together as a full group. So it’s about enjoying that time together and everything that has been done.”

The USA lost twice to Canada in successive weeks and should be despatched if the Irish can somehow attain a best possible version of themselves in the physical realm after a hard week.

“Thanks for asking the question,” says Kerry woman Griffin, when thoughts eventually turned to onfield combat during a captain’s run like no other she has faced before. The USA (6) are ranked ahead of the Irish (8) but, minus their sevens stars, those positions could be reversed tonight.

Hell hath no fury like a sports team who are scorned and a response, action to match their brave words, is likely.

Let’s hope they can at least enjoy it.