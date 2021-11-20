| 11.1°C Dublin

live Ireland vs Japan: Ciara Griffin looks to bow out on a high at the RDS

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin in action against USA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin in action against USA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin in action against USA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin in action against USA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In the final game of their autumn series, Ireland take on Japan at the RDS.

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy