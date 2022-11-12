Independentie
Search
Search
Saturday, 12 November 2022 | 13.8°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Kalaveti Ravouvou dives over for the first try of the game. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
/
Dylan O'Connell
November 12 2022 12:15 PM
Sign up to 'The Collision' for a free weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up