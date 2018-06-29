Sport International Rugby

Ireland vs All Blacks tickets advertised for eye-watering sums online after selling out through official channels

19 November 2016; Devin Toner of Ireland is tackled by Kieran Read of New Zealand during the Autumn International match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Tickets for Ireland vs New Zealand are being touted online at hugely inflated prices of up to €1335.

Ireland vs New Zealand in the Aviva Stadium will be the must-see match of the Guinness November series for Irish fans and tickets are like gold dust. Some of those lucky enough to have get their hands on tickets, which were sold-out before being released to the general public, appear to be taking advantage of the demand, posting them on online marketplace websites for ticket resale.

On such sites as Stubhub and Viagogo, prices for the tickets range from €493 to €1335, including a booking fee but excluding delivery prices. While tickets to the November internationals against Argentina and USA were made available to the general public, the All Blacks game was sold-out before it could reach that stage.

Irish Rugby Supporters Club members, schools and rugby clubs have the earlier opportunity to secure tickets and on this occasion, all of the tickets were acquired at this point.

Despite the extortionate prices of the tickets on these third party websites far exceeding the face value range of €50 to €120, they are selling quickly on the sites, who recommend, judging by the rate of sale, that "these tickets are likely to sell out soon".

On their official website the IRFU warned patrons not to buy tickets from third party sources.

"The IRFU advises customers not to purchase from any unofficial vendors or other third parties," it reads.

"Tickets purchased from unofficial sellers may not be valid, could be refused entry to the ground, and if lost will not be re-issued by the IRFU under any circumstances."

Having been informed of the ticket sales on Viagogo, they also said on twitter that the tickets on sale may not be legitimate.

"Many of those tickets don't exist. Nobody actually has tickets in their hands yet."

Online Editors

