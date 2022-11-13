Once the dreaded Mexican wave arrives all credible interest is gone. The players are aware of that better than anyone else.

Such was the case on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, where the better side won.

Ireland dominated field position and possession but to describe the win as another positive step on the road to next year’s World Cup would be dangerously delusional.

Although, there were positives for Andy Farrell and his coaches but they were few and far between.

Fortunately, we have a highly pragmatic group of coaches under Farrell most of whom have been there, done that.

They recognise just how quickly time is running out in the search for a group of interchangeable players for the Six Nations and, more importantly, the fast-following World Cup.

A fully fit and firing Irish 23 (plus a few more) is the main priority for the international side but, compared to the traditional heavyweights – New Zealand, South Africa, England, France and Australia – we are still a few pounds short of the requisite weight.

It is for that reason we have had ‘A’ games (for want of a better tag) against the Maori in New Zealand and against the All Blacks in the RDS with Munster taking on a shadow Springbok squad as well as a full-on developmental tour to South Africa.

To his credit, David Nucifora is doing the best he can to support Farrell, Mike Catt, Simon Easterby, Paul O’Connell, John Fogarty and the rest in their endeavours to finally break this World Cup bogey.

It is not mission impossible but, as we are learning, filling the plane to travel with like-for-like replacements is proving difficult.

Playing at interprovincial level is still a fair distance down from the intensity of the real thing at the top of the pyramid.

So while the Fijians, ever so exciting to watch, are somewhat removed from top-tier game, their best is still capable of pushing our top-ranked squad.

You don’t have to be a member of Mensa to know when you are witnessing a dud and the crowd reacted to what they were seeing, with their interest rapidly waning.

It was in stark contrast to the same venue seven days beforehand. Farrell called it what it was. “Loose”, “ragged” and “disjointed” were just some of the terms he used. It was low on accuracy or, more precisely, error-ridden.

But there were positives in individual form which should prove useful moving forward.

Jeremy Loughman, Cian Prendergast and Jack Crowley joined Jimmy O’Brien from the week before in earning their first full international caps.

Each of the four, without putting a stamp on it against the Fijians, appeared comfortable in the high-speed, high-tempo environment of Test rugby.

The main areas of concern continue at half-back and front-row, either side of hooker Rob Herring who looked well at ease albeit at number three to Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher in the current pecking order.

Loughman too is growing in stature, although much like Cian Healy to Andrew Porter at this point in time, well off challenging for a first-choice place. Tadhg Furlong, perhaps boosted by Finlay Bealham’s increasing pressure, looks like a top-class pro, really enjoying his rugby.

His selection as captain was Farrell’s way of saying ‘you are part of my senior elite.’

That is one positive box ticked. And so to half-back where I must repeat that Jamison Gibson-Park’s ongoing health and welfare is almost as critical as that of Johnny Sexton.

He was not at his devastating best against Fiji but, along with Sexton, is the heartbeat of this squad and how it goes about its winning business.

As for out-half, I really like the look of Jack Crowley and his desire for physical involvement.

He is much like Harry Byrne in taking the ball to the gain-line but

without the astute timing of Sexton when executing the weight of pass and angle of delivery. The problem, of course, is that three into one won’t go with Ben Healy, Joey Carbery and Crowley at Munster.

To that half-back conundrum, add Paddy Patterson set to challenge Craig Casey and Conor Murray. Patterson was a top-quality scrum-half in his playing time at Blackrock College when I really believed he would go all the way.

I don’t envy Farrell’s task with his time fast running out.

This week’s Irish match-day squad of 23 to face the Wallabies will be revealing.