| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland victory fails to paper over cracks as World Cup squad dilemma looms large

Tony Ward

Ireland's head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Ireland debutants against Fiji, from left, Jeremy Loughman, Jack Crowley and Cian Prendergast. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland's head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland's head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland debutants against Fiji, from left, Jeremy Loughman, Jack Crowley and Cian Prendergast. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland debutants against Fiji, from left, Jeremy Loughman, Jack Crowley and Cian Prendergast. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

/

Ireland's head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Once the dreaded Mexican wave arrives all credible interest is gone. The players are aware of that better than anyone else.

Such was the case on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, where the better side won.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy