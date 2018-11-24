Sport International Rugby

Saturday 24 November 2018

Ireland v USA LIVE: Fringe players get their chance to shine in final November international

Dave Kilcoyne, Stuart McCloskey and Tadhg Beirne
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Garry Ringrose is the only survivor from last week's famous win over the All Blacks. The race to make the 31-man squad for next year's World Cup is on. Ireland take on the USA Eagles at the Aviva Stadium with a 6.30pm kick-off. Follow it here.

 

