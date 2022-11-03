Ulster’s dazzling flyer Robert Baloucoune has been handed an opportunity to stake a World Cup claim after being handed a huge opportunity to start against world champions South Africa tomorrow.

And Conor Murray has earned the nod to start by coach Andy Farrell ahead of Jamison Gibson-Park.

Baloucoune missed the summer tour of New Zealand through injury but started against both the Griquas and the Cheetahs for Emerging Ireland last month.

He is one of ten players who have never faced South Africa, including Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson Park, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Stuart McCloskey, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Dan Sheehan, Kieran Treadwell and Josh van der Flier.

Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton were the other players to start alongside Murray against the Springboks five years ago.

Cian Healy, who is named on the bench for Saturday’s game, also started the 2017 game while Rob Herring, James Ryan and Joey Carbery were among the replacements that day.

Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan have never played for Ireland against South Africa but featured against the Springboks for the British & Irish Lions in the 2021 Test Series. Furlong, Henshaw and Murray also played in that losing series.

Finlay Bealham has experience of playing the Boks as he was a replacement in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on the 2016 Tour.

Ireland captain Sexton will make his 109th appearance for Ireland this Saturday, becoming the country’s fifth most capped player of all time and pushing current forwards coach Paul O’Connell into sixth position.

Nathan Doak, Tom Stewart and Stewart Moore have now joined the extended squad.

Ireland: H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, M Hansen; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, K Treadwell, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, J Carbery, S McCloskey.