Ireland v New Zealand LIVE: The two best teams on the planet come face-to-face
The top two teams in the World Rankings lock horns at the Aviva Stadium in the most eagerly anticipated encounter of 2018 (kick-off 7pm).
Online Editors
Related Content
- Five reasons why Ireland can achieve their second ever victory over the All Blacks
- 'I was compared to Hitler and Stalin' - Eddie O'Sullivan on criticism he suffered during his time as Ireland head coach
- 'They are so tactically astute' - Ex-Lions captain Sam Warburton backs Ireland to beat the All Blacks
- Ireland vs All Blacks preview: Schmidt's men must beat the best to be the best
- Schools, player management and provinces - How Ireland got their act together and became New Zealand's biggest rivals
- Tony Ward: 'Duel of world's top coaches another sub-plot in fascinating clash'
- Sinead Kissane: 'No ordinary week for 'exceptional' Aki as he sidesteps Kiwi criticism to hold the centre for Ireland'
- Sexton vs Barrett: World Rugby Player of the Year on the line as the two best tens go head-to-head
- Best makes case for his inclusion as Read says All Blacks need best game of the year