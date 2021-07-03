Ireland v Japan: Andy Farrell's men get summer series underway in front of 3,000 fans at the Aviva

Kick-off at the Aviva is 1 pm.
Tadhg Furlong is on the Lions’ food committee and he’s politely asked if the role suits him. Even though he’s only joking, the Campile native puts on his serious face and leans into the camera to ask his enquirer if he’s suggesting something about his weight.
Joey Carbery has never made any secret of his lofty goals. That utterly driven mindset has been ingrained in him from a young age and it's what has led him back to the international stage today.