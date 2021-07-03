| 15.2°C Dublin

Ireland v Japan: Andy Farrell's men get summer series underway in front of 3,000 fans at the Aviva

Joey Carbery of Ireland warms-up before the International Rugby Friendly match against Japan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Joey Carbery of Ireland warms-up before the International Rugby Friendly match against Japan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Joey Carbery of Ireland warms-up before the International Rugby Friendly match against Japan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Joey Carbery of Ireland warms-up before the International Rugby Friendly match against Japan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Patrick Earley

Kick-off at the Aviva is 1 pm.

Rugby Newsletter

As the Lions fallout continues and the provinces remain in the Rainbow Cup hunt, get the latest insights from our rugby correspondent Rúaidhrí O'Connor with our free weekly newsletter, 'The Collision'.

This field is required

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy