Ireland v Italy LIVE: Joe Schmidt sends an experimental side into battle at Soldier Field

Independent.ie

Follow all the action from Chicago as Ireland take on Conor O'Shea's Italy in the first of their November internationals (kick-off 8pm).

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/international-rugby/ireland-v-italy-live-joe-schmidt-sends-an-experimental-side-into-battle-at-soldier-field-37489067.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37489219.ece/3f877/AUTOCROP/h342/TB.jpg