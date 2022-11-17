Stuart McCloskey got the nod against Australia

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has shown faith in Stuart McCloskey by rewarding him with a third consecutive start in Saturday’s sold-out clash with Australia at the Aviva Stadium.

McCloskey starts three Tests in-a-row for the first time in his career, as Farrell has backed the in-form Ulster centre ahead of Bundee Aki, who is available for selection again following the completion of his suspension.

Skipper Johnny Sexton will return from injury as part of eight personnel changes to Ireland’s starting XV for Saturday evening’s autumn finale against Australia in Dublin.

Vice-captain James Ryan, prop Andrew Porter, flanker Josh van der Flier and full-back Hugo Keenan have also been recalled after overcoming fitness issues.

Head coach Farrell has named arguably his strongest available team, with hooker Dan Sheehan, flanker Peter O’Mahony and centre Garry Ringrose the other players restored following last weekend’s underwhelming 35-17 win over Fiji.

Uncapped Leinster lock Joe McCarthy could make his debut from the bench.

Ireland team to play Australia on Saturday: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J O’Brien; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Reps: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, J McCarthy, J Conan, C Casey, J Crowley, B Aki.