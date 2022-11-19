Independentie
19 November 2022; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland warms up before the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
A general view inside the stadium before the Autumn Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Dylan O'Connell
November 19 2022 06:00 PM
The talismanic Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of tonight's game against Australia with a calf injury as Jack Crowley starts. Kick-off at the Aviva is 8pm.
