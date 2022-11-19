| 9°C Dublin

live Ireland v Australia: Johnny Sexton is late withdrawal with calf injury

19 November 2022; Jonathan Sexton of Ireland warms up before the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Dylan O'Connell

The talismanic Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of tonight's game against Australia with a calf injury as Jack Crowley starts. Kick-off at the Aviva is 8pm.

