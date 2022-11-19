Independentie
Saturday, 19 November 2022
Ireland's Mack Hansen attempts to keep the ball in play during the Autumn Nations Series match against Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Ireland's Jack Crowley converts a penalty the Autumn International match against Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin
Andrew Porter of Ireland is tackled by Nic White of Australia during the Autumn Nations Series match against Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Dylan O'Connell
November 19 2022 06:00 PM
The talismanic Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of tonight's game against Australia with a calf injury as Jack Crowley starts. Kick-off at the Aviva is 8pm.
