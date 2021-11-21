Autumn Internationals Premium

Bernard Jackman Opinion Farrell has found the perfect mix for Ireland and we can be genuinely excited about the future

‘La mayonnaise est bien prise ou pas?’ This was the question the club president Marc Chérèque used to ask me every Friday at the staff lunch he hosted for all the employees of the club. His president’s lunch was a ritual at FCG Grenoble that had been around for nearly 20 years and allowed the playing and the administration teams to have a meal and connect for an hour or two.