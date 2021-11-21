| 7.5°C Dublin

live Ireland v Argentina: Andy Farrell's men look to finish successful November Series with a flourish

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland wins possession in the lineout against Guido Petti of Argentina during the Autumn Nations Series match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
A general view of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin before the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Argentina. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland wins possession in the lineout against Guido Petti of Argentina during the Autumn Nations Series match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland wins possession in the lineout against Guido Petti of Argentina during the Autumn Nations Series match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A general view of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin before the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Argentina. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A general view of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin before the Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and Argentina. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

/

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland wins possession in the lineout against Guido Petti of Argentina during the Autumn Nations Series match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dave Donnelly

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is 2.15pm

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.

This field is required

Related Content

Paul O'Connell is a key member of Andy Farrell's Irish coaching team. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Autumn Internationals Premium

Bernard Jackman Opinion Farrell has found the perfect mix for Ireland and we can be genuinely excited about the future

‘La mayonnaise est bien prise ou pas?’ This was the question the club president Marc Chérèque used to ask me every Friday at the staff lunch he hosted for all the employees of the club. His president’s lunch was a ritual at FCG Grenoble that had been around for nearly 20 years and allowed the playing and the administration teams to have a meal and connect for an hour or two.

Most Watched

Privacy