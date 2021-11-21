Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is 2.15pm
Only a few hours after his team’s monumental display against New Zealand last Saturday, Johnny Sexton was already urging everybody to look to the future, for fear that we’d all start wallowing in the history that had just happened.
‘La mayonnaise est bien prise ou pas?’ This was the question the club president Marc Chérèque used to ask me every Friday at the staff lunch he hosted for all the employees of the club. His president’s lunch was a ritual at FCG Grenoble that had been around for nearly 20 years and allowed the playing and the administration teams to have a meal and connect for an hour or two.