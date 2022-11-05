Mack Hansen of Ireland, right, celebrates after scoring Ireland's second try. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

WELCOME to rugby’s new world order.

Three-quarters of the way through a World Cup cycle Ireland are the world’s form team once again. They doubled-down on their series win in New Zealand by downing the world champions thanks to a second-half surge.

When they next meet the Springboks there’ll be pool points to play for at the Stade de France and this blissful night at Lansdowne Road will be nothing but a memory, but for those who were there it was one to cherish.

South Africa came with a bruising reputation and for 40 minutes they delivered, but Ireland weathered the storm and took the punishment. When the chances came, they took them and made Rassie Erasmus’s team look very ordinary indeed.

Erasmus can’t accuse Ireland of being ‘softies’ after this one.

They may have been giving up a couple of kilos to their visitors in the pack, but they held their own. Their bench delivered as the bomb-squad fizzled out.

We knew it would be physical, but the level of ferocity from the opening minute was savage.

For all of that, the visitors couldn’t get the scoreboard moving. Out-half Damian Willemse had the kind of game that ends international careers and there was precious little creativity on show. They left seven kickable points out there and you’d imagine they won’t make the same mistake in 10 months’ time.

In contrast, Ireland kept playing in the face of the waves of massive men in dark green jerseys and got their reward thanks to a two-try salvo within four second-half minutes that won the day.

South Africa leaned into their power and size from the off, delivering on an unspoken pledge to drill every navy shirt that moved. Pieter-Steph du Toit led the charge with relentless menace, but he wasn’t alone.

The only place they weren’t dominant was the scoreboard in a brutal first-half that finished 6-all.

Johnny Sexton put his side in front after three minutes, but they couldn’t replicate their fast starts from New Zealand as they were met with aggressive, intelligent defending at every turn.

The Springboks’ attack wasn’t quite of the same calibre and Ireland were relieved to cough up just three points from Willemse when the visitors spent 17 phases attacking their line.

It was bodies on the line stuff and Ireland lost Stuart McCloskey to injury just as Cheslin Kolbe was returning after 10 minutes in the sin-bin after a tip-tackle on Mack Hansen that might have merited more.

That Ireland couldn’t make the man advantage pay was a concern, but despite rejigging their backline, they refused to wilt. Dan Sheehan knocked on as he tried to touch down, before Sexton nudged them in front again from the tee after Conor Murray made a surging break.

That was the scrum-half’s last act on his 100th cap as injury ended his outing, but Jamison Gibson-Park came on and upped the ante.

Expand Close Conor Murray of Ireland pulls up injured. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor Murray of Ireland pulls up injured. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tadhg Furlong didn’t return after the break either as the injury toll mounted, but Finlay Bealham won a scrum penalty that helped Ireland into position and another concession led to Ireland’s breakthrough as Sexton turned down the points and went to the corner.

The forwards made it a good decision, with Josh van der Flier grounding the ball from the back of a maul that looked to be hurtling into touch.

Sexton’s conversion went wide, but Ireland doubled-down as Malcolm Marx failed to protect the ball at a ruck. Caelan Doris pounced and brilliantly kept it alive, Gibson-Park arced beautifully through the disorganised defence and the hands were good as they worked it wide to Hansen to score.

Again, Sexton was off-radar but the ‘Boks were rattled as they were being forced to chase the game.

They had chances, but seemed content to tuck and run rather than find the space and they let Ireland off the hook at times.

As the game headed towards its finale Willie le Roux took over play-making duties and his clever kick found Kurt-Lee Arendse who was hauled down short of the line by Hansen. This time, the Boks found a way through as Franco Mostert powered through Kieran Treadwell and reached out one of his long arms to score.

Kolbe’s conversion hit the post and it remained a five-point game. Ireland kept playing and earned a penalty for Sexton to give them breathing space and it proved to be the difference as Arendse scooted over the line from a superb Eben Etzebeth offload to score.

Kolbe again missed the conversion and Ireland protected their three-point lead all the way home, as the ‘The Fields of Athenry’ rang out around them.

Scorers:

Ireland: J van der Flier, M Hansen try each; J Sexton 3 pens;

South Africa: F Mostert, KL Arendse try each, D Willemse, C Kolbe pen each.

TEAMS –

IRELAND – H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, S McCloskey (J O’Brien 28), M Hansen; J Sexton (capt) (J Carbery 78), C Murray (J Gibson-Park 36); A Porter (C Healy 69), D Sheehan (R Herring 64), T Furlong (F Bealham h-t); T Beirne (K Treadwell 64), J Ryan; P O’Mahony (J Conan 69), C Doris, Josh van der Flier.

SOUTH AFRICA – C Kolbe; KL Arendse (W le Roux 53), J Kriel, D de Allende, M Mapimpi (KL Arendse 64); D Willemse, J Hendrikse (F de Klerk 52); S Kitshoff (O Nche 57), M Marx (B Mbonambi 57), F Malherbe (V Koch 46); L de Jager (F Mostert 35), E Etzebeth; S Kolisi (capt), J Wiese (D Fourie 52), PS du Toit (K Smith 64).

Referee: N Amashukeli (Georgia)