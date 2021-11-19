Robert Baloucoune will win his second cap in Ireland's clash with Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday in one of four changes to the starting team.

Andy Farrell has stuck with the same pack that dismantled the All Blacks last weekend, with all four changes coming in the back-line.

Baloucoune comes onto the right wing in place of Andrew Conway, who drops out of the match-day squad.

It's an all Munster half-back partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery replacing injured Leinster pair Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

Fresh from his recovery from a foot injury, Robbie Henshaw will make his first appearance since last summer's Lions tour, as he replaces Bundee Aki.

Henshaw is set to renew his midfield partnership with Garry Ringrose, who like Hugo Keenan and James Lowe, keeps his place in what was a rejigged back-line.

Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong will get another chance to enhance their growing reputation as a formidable front-row.

James Ryan captains the side in Sexton's absence, as he continues in the second-row alongside Iain Henderson.

It's as you were in the back-row too, where last week's man-of-the-match Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan remain in situ.

The bench has been freshened up with an injection of youth in the shape of Dan Sheehan, Tom O'Toole, Craig Casey and Harry Byrne, who are named along with the experienced Cian Healy, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony and Keith Earls.

Ireland (team to play Argentina on Sunday) – H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Carbery, C Murray; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: D Sheehan, C Healy, T O'Toole, T Beirne, P O'Mahony, C Casey, H Byrne, K Earls.