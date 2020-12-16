In the space of a couple of hours this week, the beauty contest between Ireland and Scotland took a few interesting turns on the World Cup catwalk.

First, Danny Cipriani announced he would be folding his tent in Gloucester, to be pitched on a site yet to be determined. He was suitably thankful and dignified about his exit. Before the club’s fans could get the motor running on who might replace him it emerged that Adam Hastings would be kicking off next season at Kingsholm. A sigh of relief then for Gregor Townsend.

The previous day the Scotland coach sounded about as excited as Andy Farrell on having South Africa in their World Cup pool in France 2023. Samoa may well be joining them as qualifiers from Asia/Pacific. That draw had not been long made when an Aussie colleague branded it the pool of death. Perhaps it’s not that grim, but it’s no gimme. So between now and then, ourselves and Scotland will be involved in a saga of compare and contrast to see who’s looking more likely.

Hence Townsend’s relief at having found Hastings a good home in Gloucester. So, his top two out-halves will be well sorted: Finn Russell with Racing in the Top 14; and Hastings in the Premiership with Gloucester. When you pool the ideas and influences both players will bring from those different environments, it looks very useful.

It has added value given Glasgow’s interest in getting Ben Healy out of Munster and into the gap left by Hastings. Healy is understood to be Scotland-qualified through his maternal grandmother. It all looked to be taking shape: their top two out-halves playing in very competitive leagues; their next, Jaco van der Walt, starting for Edinburgh; and then the prospect of a wildcard in the shape of Healy, who has a ways to go as a rugby player but already is very impressive off the tee and out of hand.

The age profiles of these lads are all good: Finn Russell will be 31 going to the 2023 World Cup, with Hastings (27) and Van der Walt (29). Healy will be 24 by then, and either he will be part of the Scottish system or he will have a few extra Munster sovereigns in his bank account. Either way, the kid wins.

Scotland don’t operate with the same unwritten rule observed by the IRFU: if you want to play for Ireland, then you have to play in Ireland. How could they? They only have two teams. For them the most functional system is to have Glasgow and Edinburgh topped up by their contingent of players based in England and France. This is not to suggest that the SRU have invested heavily in making their two teams competitive. They haven’t. Instead, they have busied themselves bussing players in from South Africa.

Glasgow fans have been on the warpath at the failure to replenish the playing stocks thinned in the last couple of seasons. Russell, Stuart Hogg, DTH van der Merwe and Jonny Gray have all left home when at the peak of their powers. Dave Rennie was a high-profile signing as coach in 2017, but just over a year ago he flagged his departure for the Wallabies. It was like a light going out. Currently Glasgow are a mile off being competitive.

You may not like Ireland’s unwritten rule but it has been fundamental to the success of the provinces. A classic case of controlling the controllables. Then came an uncontrollable. The demise of Glasgow has been bad news for Ireland. As has Edinburgh’s plunge. Add the struggles of Scarlets and the PRO14 is not just uncompetitive, but inappropriate to international rugby. Suddenly it looks like a luxury to be a battleship against fishing trawlers.

Andy Farrell must watch this and weep. While Townsend is dodging bullets, Ireland’s coach has been powerless to fire a few shots. The withdrawal of Johnny Sexton after the captain’s run in Montpellier last weekend finally got Harry Byrne into European rugby. Farrell needs him to start more big games in blue before he can decide if he’s worth a run in green.

Equally, he needs Jack Crowley to play some rugby. For anybody. The player who lit up the curtailed under-20 Six Nations last season has had three runs with the Munster A side this season, none of them starting at 10.

Meanwhile, Farrell is starting with an out-half who at 35 is older than any of the men likely to lead Scotland at the World Cup. Or any other country. This raises a critical question for Farrell: should he pick his Six Nations sides, the outcome of which will determine if he is still in the job in 2023, on the criterion of potential at the World Cup?

Of course not. Keep picking Johnny Sexton as long as he is the best qualified. The only time that policy should be reviewed is in the warm-up series for the World Cup. One of the lessons of Japan was not to live your life a slave to the four-year rhythm.

In the meantime we need the new influx of South Africans – Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks – to immediately lift the standard of what will be the PRO16 next year. The upside is the challenge they would present to Irish provinces. The damage elsewhere could be horrendous.