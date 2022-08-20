Ireland score nine tries and hooker Neve Jones bags hat-trick in stunning win in Japan

One of these sides is not going to the World Cup; it remains a stain on Irish women’s rugby that today’s winners remain owners of that dishonour.

A re-fashioned Ireland are seeking to rebuild from the rubble of that sporting disaster; a clatter of building blocks were constructed in double-quick time thanks to this astonishing success.

Nine tries, a hat-trick for hooker Neve Jones, six debuts on the night, and 12 points from teenage out-half Dannah O'Brien. Debut tries for Aoife Dalton and Meabh Deely.

A masterful role of honour for such an auspicious occasion.

Jones’ hat-trick was the highlight of a nine-try success for an Irish side creating history on their inaugural summer tour.

That they did so after falling behind 15-0 in as many minutes reflects remarkable credit on a Greg McWilliams squad that featured four debutants in its back-line.

Two of them, Aoife Dalton and Méabh Deely, also crossed the whitewash, with Aoife Doyle, Chloe Pearse and Molly Scuffil-McCabe also scoring tries.

Tullow starlet Dannah O’Brien converted five of eight and, like her team-mates, recovered after a nervy start to look utterly at home in the international game.

Ireland’s experienced, powerful pack simply over-whelmed the hosts, denying them both possession and platform.

Ireland recovered from the opening quarter implosion to lead 19-15 at the break and they had the game won by the 50th minute.

At the venue where Ireland’s men saw their World Cup chances implode under Joe Schmidt, it seems baffling that the females who earned this momentous win will not be at this autumn’s global showpiece.

The Irish team, featuring four back-line debutants headed by O’Brien, all nervy figures as the sides lined up for their pre-match anthem in Shizouka, might have seemed to offer a stark contrast to their experienced hosts.

The Japanese are preparing for a World Cup this autumn after all. The Irish, following their harrowing exit in Parma last year, are projecting their sights towards 2025.

And yet aside from the wily Moe Tzukui at scrum-half, their back-line featured not one player who had broached double figures in terms of caps while, apart from their back-row, Ireland’s eights was filled with vastly more experience.

The Irish anxiety was compounded by an horrific start, a terrible period consisting of a point concession every minute.

Mercifully for those family and friends supporting from afar, technical difficulties meant that the lines of communication were lost in translation as well as amongst the Irish side.

By the time sound and vision were restored, the hosts had romped into a 15-0 lead courtesy of two quick-fire tries, the first from close range as Irish flanker Edel McMahon had shipped a blood injury, the second a long-distance effort from Komachi Imakugi.

It could indeed have been three tries by the 11th minute but Ireland defended well to hold out the Japanese close in and Ayasa Otsuka slotted the impending penalty.

It seemed as if the lights had been prematurely turned out on the Irish.

Remarkably, once normal service was resumed, Ireland prospered as if injected by subliminal succour.

That they led through debutant Aoife Dalton’s try with the first-half clock in red, reflected remarkable resilience from a side battling not merely a yawning early deficit but also inhospitable humidity.

The first evidence of the comeback were trademark pick and gos from half-way, almost as if the team were re-setting their shattered state.

As they did so, they gained enough ground to secure a driving maul in the right corner and the predictable outcome was Neve Jones completing the score initiated by her accurate throw to Nichola Fryday, with Linda Djougang and Sam Monaghan earning the carrying plaudits.

O’Brien’s neat conversion settled her nerves, amidst a fitful half of enterprising ambition and occasional ball spills.

Ireland’s power was persuasive. Japan were barely competing at the ruck, allowing the green shirts to maraud.

From a scrum penalty advantage, Ireland earned their second score; the outstanding Enya Breen bursting through a midfield gap, creating enough space for full-back Méabh Deely to join in, her clever arcing run and final pass allowing Aoife Doyle to score her first international try with considerable ease.

Into the second quarter, Ireland were just three points but they would dominate the rest of the half, with Japan deploying their lesser spotted kicking game in an attempt to restore their initial dominance.

But Ireland had navigated their own path, carrying confidently around the corner in phased play through their forwards, and then looking for prime attacking moments.

Their final one of the half, though, derived from the enervating hosts, desperately questing half-time.

The outstanding Fryday poached a ball near the sideline beyond half-way; from there, Ireland stealthily and remorselessly into the red zone.

As the clock ticked, the backs clicked; this time, debutant Dalton romping through the paper-thin cover from a few yards to complete the remarkable renaissance thanks to O’Brien’s second conversion.

They began the second-half as they ended the first.

Again a poach, now from Edel McMahon and from there it was route one to a second maul try; a flatteringly mirror imitation of the Ballymena woman’s earlier effort.

Ireland were buoyant now, Sam Monaghan off-loading at will, the enigmatic O’Brien playing passes out the back as they unfurled their most expressive signature move.

The wilting hosts simply couldn’t cope. Chrissy Haney came on for Katie O’Dwyer and immediately won a scrum penalty.

From there, O’Brien kicked to touch and the outcome was as predictable as it was personally spectacular for Jones, a hat-trick of touchdowns, her blonder hair buried beneath a flurry of green.

O’Brien’s third conversion pushed Ireland to a now barely improbable 31-15 lead and made one question once more just how the country had managed to self-destruct so spectacularly when dismally failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Deely, not an original squad selection got involved in the debutants’ scoring party in the 57th minute to secure Ireland’s sixth try.

From a scrum on their own ten-metre line, Ireland moved the ball infield from where Breen again directed affairs, dummying, with Dalton running a clever ghost line, to allow the Blackrock bomber to power through the gap and spring untouched for the line.

O’Brien nervelessly added the difficult extras as Ireland moved 38-15 ahead in front of the 1,000 or so shellshocked locals.

They were cheered by a final quarter consolation score, unwittingly aided by Fryday and Nicole Cronin colliding on their own line as the captain attempted a try-saving tackle as Makoto Lavemai bulldozed over from a close-in tap penalty.

The luckless Cronin, only on a matter of minutes, was forced to make way for Leah Tarpey, another of the young trio of debutants still awaiting her Leaving Cert results.

Japan’s response was muted and as the match disintegrated, Chloe Pearse blocked down an insipid clearance attempt from the replacement ten and dribbled expertly to dot down after a 25-yard dash.

Seventh heaven for her side now as the final ten minutes arrived, Ireland 43-22 ahead. Replacement Molly Scuffil-McCabe added an eighth, from which O’Brien maintained an admirable tally with a fifth conversion.

Breen’s outstanding display deserved a try but she agonisingly knocked on in the act of scoring with minutes left after O’Brien’s superb kick had been wonderfully gathered by Natasja Behan, another enjoying a wonderful debut.

Replacement Emma Hooban scored in the game’s final play.

As if to add a definitive flourish, as O’Brien lined up the final kick of the day, the ball toppled from its perch.

Impelled now to drop-kick it, she did so with the strident composure of a storied veteran.

Japan – R Anoku; H Nagura, M Furuta, K Kobayashi (M Yamamoto 65), K Imakugi; A Otsuka, M Tsukui; S Kato (W Kitano HT), N Nagata (A Kokaji 68), M Lavemai, K Tamai, O Yoshimura, S Saito, M Suzuki (S Minami 67), A Nagai (I Nagata 50)

Ireland – M Deely; N Behan, A Dalton, E Breen, A Doyle; D O’Brien, A Hughes (M Scuffil-McCabe (N Cronin 63 (L Tarpey 65)); L Djougang (C Pearse 67), N Jones (E Hooban 67), K O’Dwyer (C Haney 52), N Fryday capt, S Monaghan, D Wall, E McMahon, H O’Connor (G Moore 52).

Referee – Lauren Jenner (NZ)