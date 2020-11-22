Ireland run into English brick wall

Ireland suffered their fourth defeat in succession to England at Twickenham yesterday, putting Eddie Jones' side in the driving seat in Pool A of the Autumn Nations Cup.

"We got opportunities and we didn't take them," Ireland captain James Ryan said after an 18-7 loss. "We weren't clinical enough. Out setpiece let us down at critical moments. It's never one person's fault. It was a combination of things. We'll have to look at that next week."

Ireland were 12-0 down at half-time and never looked close to overhauling that. England were content to kick their points after the break, keeping Ireland at arm's length.

The man of the match award went to Jonny May, whose two tries in the first half put the game to bed.

Ireland's next came is against Georgia next Sunday, an opportunity for coach Andy Farrell to rest many of his frontline players against the Tier 2 nation. His injury list from this game, despite coming off second best in the physical stakes, didn't appear to be extensive.

The coach pointed to Ireland's struggle in generating quick ball as one of the key factors in England's win.

"When you're playing off slow ball the last thing you can do is keep going back 20 metres," Farrell said. "So therefore you're sending forwards into a brick wall. You're not generating quick ball."

