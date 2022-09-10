Ireland qualify for semi-final of Sevens World Cup with stunning victory over South Africa

Ireland men's side qualified for the Sevens World Cup semi-final with a comprehensive win on Saturday night - a four-try win over the host country, South Africa.

James Topping's side were well worth their 24-14 win which puts them up against New Zealand, the only side they haven't beaten in Sevens.

"It really doesn't get much better than beating South Africa on their own patch," captain Billy Dardis said. "We wanted to kill the party. It's going to be class against New Zealand - we're fired up."

Ireland Men’s 7s: H McNulty, J Kelly, A Smith, S Cribbin, J Conroy, T Kennedy, M Roche. Reps: B Dardis, B Mollen, H Lennox, M McDonald, C Mullen