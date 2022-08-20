Ireland player ratings: Rookie Dannah O'Brien has debut to remember in Japan

Here is how the Ireland players rated in their impressive 57-22 win over Japan.

Méabh Deely – Provided a scoring pass in the first-half, demonstrating a mental acuity beyond her years to sharpen a running angle off the ball. Deserved her debut score which displayed her dazzling pace. 8

Natasja Behan – Remarkable piece of skill to collect O’Brien’s speculative chip late on in the piece which indicated that the Wexford debutant can match the future potential of her fellow back-line greenhorns. 7

Aoife Dalton – Formed an empathetic connection in the most difficult defensive position on the field, while linking well in attack; showed superb strength in the tackle and lightness of feet to claim her debut try in first-half injury time. 8

Enya Breen - Arguably the game’s most outstanding performer behind the scrum at least; defensive kicking option removed early pressure from her debutant at ten, tackled constantly and play-making variety serviced a quartet of Irish tries. 9

Aoife Doyle – In her second coming in the Irish XV, a first try as she finished off that sweeping first-half move which confirmed the impression that Ireland were taking control. A calming presence within a back three of limited experience. 8

Dannah O’Brien – Sparkling debut from the Tullow player; from glaring spills to out-the-back thrills, O’Brien accumulated a wealth of knowledge within the 80 minutes and finished with a fine tally from the tee (5/8); the best the final rushed drop-kicked effort. 9

Ailsa Hughes – This position is up for grabs and Hughes delivered a fine impression of a player who wants to seize the jersey; not always easy plying a trade behind a newbie at ten but she varied her game well, especially when Ireland upped the power ante. 8

Linda Djougang - That she was still effecting a charged down kick in the 64th minute illustrated the astonishing energy of the erstwhile Irish-based nurse. Her stint in France is evidence of its professional worth to her, if also the lack of opportunity here. 8

Neve Jones – Ireland’s greatest comeback in their history was propelled by the security from touch provided by Jones and her unwavering force on the ball as she finished a hat-trick of maul tries. Certainty of John McKee’s coaching messages a huge help. 9

Katie O’Dwyer - Conceded a penalty shortly before departing the fray in the second-half but arguably this was her only blip in a performance oozing authority and brooding physicality in a dominant scrum and maul. 8

Nichola Fryday - Emerging already as an impressive successor to Ciara Griffin as captain, with enough in the memory from the Parma calamity to ensure a firmness of conviction; trademark turnover led to try in first-half injury-time and dominated lineout. 9

Sam Monaghan - Finally effected her characteristic off-load in the third quarter as Ireland started to really enjoy their romping success; late injury may thieve her of a second opportunity to reprise her awesome effort in the loose. 8

Dorothy Wall – After a relative underwhelming season, perhaps understandable within the turmoil of her sport, as well as the excellence that she had signposted from her early days, Wall will be a key component of this side. 8

Edel McMahon – Effected one sensational turnover which led to an Irish score and was a constant physical and technical nuisance as the Irish back-row wiped the floor with the hapless hosts. 8

Hannah O’Connor – Not so fortunate this time with the typically audacious long-range penalty attempt but her day job – running hard and strong from the base of the scrum, tackling and linking in phased play, were familiar comforts. 8

Bench impact – This was considerable, from the tries scored by Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse and Molly Scuffil-McCabe, to Chrissy Haney’s scrum impact. The only downer was Nicole Cronin’s nasty concussive blow just moments after she arrived. 8