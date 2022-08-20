| 21.2°C Dublin

Ireland player ratings: Rookie Dannah O'Brien has debut to remember in Japan

The Ireland squad celebrate after beating Japan. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

The Ireland squad celebrate after beating Japan. Photo by Sportsfile

Here is how the Ireland players rated in their impressive 57-22 win over Japan.

Méabh Deely – Provided a scoring pass in the first-half, demonstrating a mental acuity beyond her years to sharpen a running angle off the ball. Deserved her debut score which displayed her dazzling pace. 8

Natasja Behan – Remarkable piece of skill to collect O’Brien’s speculative chip late on in the piece which indicated that the Wexford debutant can match the future potential of her fellow back-line greenhorns. 7

Aoife Dalton – Formed an empathetic connection in the most difficult defensive position on the field, while linking well in attack; showed superb strength in the tackle and lightness of feet to claim her debut try in first-half injury time. 8

Enya Breen - Arguably the game’s most outstanding performer behind the scrum at least; defensive kicking option removed early pressure from her debutant at ten, tackled constantly and play-making variety serviced a quartet of Irish tries. 9

Aoife Doyle – In her second coming in the Irish XV, a first try as she finished off that sweeping first-half move which confirmed the impression that Ireland were taking control. A calming presence within a back three of limited experience. 8

Dannah O’Brien – Sparkling debut from the Tullow player; from glaring spills to out-the-back thrills, O’Brien accumulated a wealth of knowledge within the 80 minutes and finished with a fine tally from the tee (5/8); the best the final rushed drop-kicked effort. 9

Ailsa Hughes – This position is up for grabs and Hughes delivered a fine impression of a player who wants to seize the jersey; not always easy plying a trade behind a newbie at ten but she varied her game well, especially when Ireland upped the power ante. 8

Linda Djougang - That she was still effecting a charged down kick in the 64th minute illustrated the astonishing energy of the erstwhile Irish-based nurse. Her stint in France is evidence of its professional worth to her, if also the lack of opportunity here. 8

Neve Jones – Ireland’s greatest comeback in their history was propelled by the security from touch provided by Jones and her unwavering force on the ball as she finished a hat-trick of maul tries. Certainty of John McKee’s coaching messages a huge help. 9

Katie O’Dwyer - Conceded a penalty shortly before departing the fray in the second-half but arguably this was her only blip in a performance oozing authority and brooding physicality in a dominant scrum and maul. 8

Nichola Fryday - Emerging already as an impressive successor to Ciara Griffin as captain, with enough in the memory from the Parma calamity to ensure a firmness of conviction; trademark turnover led to try in first-half injury-time and dominated lineout. 9

Sam Monaghan - Finally effected her characteristic off-load in the third quarter as Ireland started to really enjoy their romping success; late injury may thieve her of a second opportunity to reprise her awesome effort in the loose. 8

Dorothy Wall – After a relative underwhelming season, perhaps understandable within the turmoil of her sport, as well as the excellence that she had signposted from her early days, Wall will be a key component of this side. 8

Edel McMahon – Effected one sensational turnover which led to an Irish score and was a constant physical and technical nuisance as the Irish back-row wiped the floor with the hapless hosts. 8

Hannah O’Connor – Not so fortunate this time with the typically audacious long-range penalty attempt but her day job – running hard and strong from the base of the scrum, tackling and linking in phased play, were familiar comforts. 8

Bench impact – This was considerable, from the tries scored by Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse and Molly Scuffil-McCabe, to Chrissy Haney’s scrum impact. The only downer was Nicole Cronin’s nasty concussive blow just moments after she arrived. 8

